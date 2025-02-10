Kim Mulkey, LSU make program history, defeat Tennessee twice in same season

Kim Mulkey and the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers extended their winning streak to five games on Sunday, beating Kim Caldwell and the 19th-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers 82-77 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. They entered the record books with that victory, becoming the first team in program history to defeat Tennessee twice in the same season.

The Tigers previously defeated the Lady Vols 89-87 in their first meeting on Jan. 9. Kailyn Gilbert starred for LSU in that win, scoring the go-ahead basket with one second left in regulation. She finished that contest with 22 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kailyn Gilbert once again played an important role for Kim Mulkey in LSU's latest win over Tennessee, leading all scorers with 23 points. The junior guard shot 7-for-15 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. It was the third time this season that Gilbert has scored at least 20 points in a game. She previously reached that mark in the games against Stanford and Tennessee.

Gilbert did most of her damage in the third quarter, scoring 15 of her 23 points during that period. She helped seal the win for the Tigers, scoring a pair of free throws with 21.8 seconds left after the Lady Vols had cut LSU's lead to just two points.

Expand Tweet

Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow deliver for Kim Mulkey in win over Tennessee

It wasn't just Kailyn Gilbert who thrived against Tennessee's defense as three other LSU players scored in double figures in the weekend showdown. Mikaylah Williams, who played a game-high 37 minutes, scored 16 points and issued seven assists. She shot 6-for-15 from the field, including 2-of-7 from the 3-point area.

Mikaylah Williams (#12) of the LSU Tigers plays against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Colonial Life Arena on January 24, 2025. Photo: Getty

Aneesah Morrow added 14 points for the Tigers, who improved their overall record to 25-1. She shot 4-of-16 from the floor and a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe. Morrow also grabbed 14 rebounds to record her 23rd double-double of the season. She has posted double-doubles in each of LSU's last four games, averaging 16.5 points and 15.0 rebounds during that period.

Flau'jae Johnson also contributed for coach Kim Mulkey, scoring 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting. The LSU star was automatic at the charity stripe, knocking down all four of her free-throw attempts. She has been a vital cog for the Tigers this season, leading the team in points scored.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here