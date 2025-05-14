"That shot takes longer than a Monday": College hoops fans react as Michigan's Danny Wolf completes shooting drills at NBA draft combine

Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf is trying out his best at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. The Combine, which features some of the best incoming NBA prospects, is running through from May 11 to 18, with Wolf being one of the aspirants of a roster spot in the league. On April 15, Wolf declared for this year's draft known.

Wolf and the Wolverines made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA national tournament. On Tuesday, @DraftExpress on X uploaded Wolf getting shots up during a 3-point shooting drill during the Combine.

College basketball fans were left perplexed with the mechanics in Wolf's jumpshot.

"That shot takes longer than a Monday," one claimed.

"Slow windup," another pointed out.

"Release needs a lot of work," a user shared.

Others, though, were in support of Wolf as the stalwart vyes for a spot in an NBA roster, comparing him with other standouts in the league.

"Reminiscent of Kyle Anderson," one wrote mentioning the Miami Heat forward.

"Squint your eyes looks like Sengun to me," another posted.

"The next Jokic. I'm 100% serious," one said.

"Boris Diaw game," another asserted.

During his three-year college hoops tenure with the Wolverines and the Yale Bulldogs, Wolf averaged 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He was one of the key cogs in coach Dusty May's squad that finished the 2024-25 season with a 27-10 overall record and 14-6 during Big Ten conference play.

Danny Wolf is projected to go No. 17th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Per ESPN, Danny Wolf is projected to be selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves own the 17th pick through the Detroit Pistons earning the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, which was a stipulation in the Timberwolves' blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks in the summer of 2024.

If Danny Wolf is heading to Minnesota for his first season in the NBA, he will join a Timberwolves squad coached by Chris Finch. In the 2024-25 campaign, the Anthony Edwards-led team finished with a 49-33 overall record and was the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They hold a 3-1 advantage over the Golden State Warriors in Round 2 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

