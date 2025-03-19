Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim declared Duke freshman Cooper Flagg as the country's best player on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday. The Syracuse coaching icon compared Flagg to Duke legend Grant Hill.

"(Tyrese) Proctor is really good,” Boeheim said when asked about Duke. “They got the best player (Flagg) in the country. You can argue about who the best player is.

"He’s the best all-round player that I’ve seen since Grant Hill. The only guy that blocked shots, played defense, made shots, rebounded and passed. And he won a couple of national championships, I think.”

Jim Boeheim highlighted Khaman Malauch and Kon Knueppel as players who have been instrumental for Duke this season and could propel the Blue Devils to a deep postseason run.

“Khaman Malauch is one of the best big defensive centers I’ve seen in a long time," Boeheim said. "Kon Knueppel is a tremendous shooting guard."

For the qualities that the top-ranked Blue Devils possess, Jim Boeheim selected Duke as his pick for the NCAA Tournament title.

Jon Scheyer expects Cooper Flagg’s return for NCAA Tournament opener

Duke coach Jon Scheyer confirmed Cooper Flagg’s return from injury during an interview with ESPN on Monday following the tournament’s bracket reveal on Sunday. The Duke freshman is said to be on track to return from a sprained right ankle for the Blue Devils' NCAA Tournament opener on Friday.

"From my perspective, it's full steam ahead," Scheyer said. "I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can, and he wants to do the same."

Flagg suffered the injury during Duke’s ACC Tournament win over Georgia Tech on Thursday, causing him to miss the remainder of the tournament. Duke still secured the championship with victories over North Carolina and then Louisville.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee also confirmed on Saturday that Duke and the ACC anticipated he would be ready to play in tournament games. Scheyer outlined the program’s plan for Flagg’s return, emphasizing a cautious but steady approach.

"We're hoping he can start to progress starting tomorrow with some on-court work,” Scheyer said. “And then build up to where he can practice later in the week. Our goal is for Friday. No question about it."

As the No. 1 seed in the East Region, Duke will face the winner of a play-in game between No. 16 seeds American and Mount St. Mary’s. Flagg’s return would be a significant boost for the Blue Devils.

