UConn Huskies forward Ice Brady was at the San Diego Wave FC game on Saturday, prompting a reaction from her teammate, Azzi Fudd. Brady was part of San Diego's Instagram post. The carousel of photos included her with a microphone as she fired up the crowd at Snapdragon Stadium. Ahead of the Wave's matchup with Angel City FC, Brady also held a stick, pounding the stadium drum.She started her NCAA career in 2023. Following her freshman season, Brady earned a spot on the 2024 Big East All-Tournament Team.“What’s up San Diego? Ice Brady here. Excited to cheer on the Wave. Let’s go, let’s have a good night,” Brady said.“SD native and @uconnwbb national champ @ice.bradyy in the house tonight 👏,” the Wave wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFudd hyped Brady with a four-word comment.“Ice is the coolest 😮😍🔥,” Fudd wrote.UConn national champ Azzi Fudd hypes Ice Brady at the San Diego Wave football game - Image source: Instagram/sandiegowavefcBefore arriving in Storrs, Brady was a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star prospect out of Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego.Brady is advocating for mental and physical health, particularly among female athletes. After her playing career, Brady reportedly plans to work in mental health support and mentorship for young women in sports.Fudd, fresh off an impressive 2024-25 season, capped the campaign with first-team All-Big East honors and a strong run in the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 13.6 points per game during the season and announced in March that she would return to UConn for her final year.Azzi Fudd reveals how Paige Bueckers inspired her nicknameUConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd recently shared the backstory of her “People’s Princess” nickname. She credited Paige Bueckers for coining the term.Fudd explained on Wednesday that the nickname started with a comment about how Geno Auriemma treated her during games.“I think Paige made a comment about how I’m the princess because the coach doesn’t yell at me,” Fudd said, via &quot;Good Game With Sarah Spain.&quot; “And somehow that morphed into people calling me ‘The People’s Princess.’ I’m not really sure how but I’m definitely not mad about it.”The nickname stuck and highlighted the calmer sideline treatment she received from Auriemma, a coach known for his demanding approach.