"The greatest basketball coach on Earth" - Pat McAfee reacts to Dan Hurley rejecting Lakers' massive $70M offer to stay at UConn

Dan Hurley had the opportunity to make the jump to the NBA and join the league's most prestigious franchise. The two-time national champion head coach reportedly received a six-year, $70 million offer to fill the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching vacancy.

Despite the massive contract offer, he opted to remain with the UConn Huskies. He looks to become just the second coach in NCAA history to win three consecutive national titles - joining John Wooden, who won seven straight between 1967 and 1973. Pat McAfee reacted to Hurley's decision during the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

"He's going to remain a Husky and, wow, college basketball keeps what everybody is saying is the greatest basketball coach on Earth," McAfee said. "Kind of surprising. It felt like he was going to LA. I appreciate the fact that Dan Hurley is a guy that wouldn't just get swayed by the bright lights and an opportunity. I assume this was a very cerebral approach for him on what he wanted, what he didn't want, how he wanted to go about doing things."

He continued:

"Is the NBA the right fit? We heard Stephen Jackson talk about other college coaches who weren't able to make the transition in the pros because how they operate, how much money they're making. Dan Hurley had to have taken that all into account. Maybe the NBA is down the road, but it's not right now."

Check out Pat McAfee's full comments on Dan Hurley remaining with the UConn Huskies below:

While Hurley was the Lakers' top priority, the team will now turn their attention elsewhere, with JJ Redick and James Borrego expected to be their top two candidates. The Huskies coach has led the program to back-to-back national titles and has a 292-163 record in 14 seasons coaching at the collegiate level.

What did Dan Hurley say about his decision to return to the UConn Huskies?

Dan Hurley decided to remain with the UConn Huskies, opting to chase a third consecutive national title. He discussed that decision in a statement put out by the program.

"I am humbled by this entire experience," Hurley said. "At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

Check out Dan Hurley's statement on his decision below:

Hurley becomes the latest prestigious coach to remain at the collegiate level rather than try his hand in the NBA. He signed a six-year, $32 million contract this offseason. However, he is expected to receive a pay raise following the Lakers' pursuit.

