Flau'jae Johnson mother, Kia Brooks, shared a hilarious moment when her daughter “kidnapped” her younger brother, Nixon. Brooks took to social media to expose Johnson’s playful antics, posting a video of Nixon sitting in the backseat of an SUV while Johnson prepared to drive off.

In the caption, Brooks reacted with humor to the situation, showing her daughter behind the wheel and her son along for the ride. She expressed her excitement at how close her children had grown and thanked God for answering her prayers.

“When your adult daughter kidnaps your younger kid because she thinks she the other mom," Brooks wrote. "The nerve of her to be flying him to her home in another state.”

Brooks has been a steady supporter of Johnson’s career and an advocate for the growth of women’s sports. She has been vocal about the importance of support for female athletes. In 2024, Johnson credited her mother’s belief as a key to her success.

Brooks manages Johnson’s career, helping the LSU star shine in both basketball and music. She started TFNA Entertainment and Sports Management, which has been pivotal in negotiating NIL deals for Johnson as a collegiate athlete.

Flau'jae Johnson pays tribute to late father

Flau'jae Johnson recently made a heartfelt tribute to her late father on social media. On May 19, she marked the 22nd anniversary of his death with a touching post. Johnson has been open about her father’s legacy and her desire to carry it forward.

She captioned her post:

“They took you from me today 💔 5-19-03 🕊️… I’m carrying the torch #TheDonDaughter."

In the video, Johnson opened up about discovering her father’s identity when she was seven. She also referenced how the realization shaped her future and desire to carry his legacy in her music. The father of the LSU star, Jason Johnson, was a rapper known as "Camoflauge" and was shot and killed in 2003.

As a freshman, Flau'jae Johnson helped LSU win a national title, averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. In her sophomore season, she improved to 14.9 points and earned Second-Team All-SEC honors. Last season, she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals, earning First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American honors.

As a rapper, Johnson is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label and has made a name for herself. She has released three studio projects: "4 My Fans" (2023), "Best of Both Worlds" (2024) and "Flau & B" (2025).

