Bryce James, the 16-year-old high school basketball sensation, continues to amaze fans with his skills on the court. Notably, he's earned praise from his father, LeBron James, a testament to his impressive development. While Bryce may not have been a household name initially, his presence in high school basketball has propelled him into the spotlight.

Like his older brother, Bryce is already in the talks of being one of the best players in his class moving forward. Following his recent transfer to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Bryce caught his father's attention on X. Bryce James' highlights have been taking rounds on X, as fans witness the next James in the building.

Fans on X reacted to James' appreciation of Bryce's game. All sorts of comments poured in, including, "The next LeBron?". Looking at the youngest James' game, Bryce is only in his early stages of fame and his incoming prime.

Previously, James played for the Sierra Canyon with his older brother, Bronny James.

Bryce James soars high with his NIL profile

Sierra Canyon v Cleveland

At just 16, he boasts the most valuable NIL profile among high school basketball players, with an estimated worth exceeding $1.2 million. This head start in his off-court career positions him well for the future.

Bronny and Bryce combine for the most influential and popular young athletes in the country. Both have developed their game to an elite level, as the two brothers are expected to make a lot of noise, as they enter the college basketball scene. Bronny James has already committed to the University of Southern California as he'll be making his debut for the Trojans.

Bryce on the other hand will be playing for Notre Dame High School. Currently, a four-star recruit, Bryce wasn't ranked in the ESPN 60. There is a lot of room for development for the 16-year-old as he moves forward. James does have the skill and size to play on the big stage, though it will definitely take some time for Bryce to prove himself before college.

He already has an offer on his table from Duquesne Duke. This is just one of the many schools that will be on the teen's table as he nears his senior year. It will be interesting to see Bryce make his debut for Notre Dame High School.