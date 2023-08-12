Why did Bryce James transfer? Exploring LeBron James' son's decision to join Notre Dame

High school basketball star Bryce James has transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. James announced the move via X and Instagram. The news initially puzzled his followers, as they thought the teen had committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Bryce, the younger son of LeBron James, recently played for the Sierra Canyon alongside his older brother, Bronny. After spending two seasons with the high school, Bryce James transferred to Campbell Hall in Studio City, LA, which seemed like his final decision.

In June, James played a tournament for Campbell High, and barely a month later, he made Notre Dame his second high school transfer this year.

He had his first practice with the team last week and soon after announced his decision. As of now, no apparent reason has come out about why Bryce James made the transfer. However, it may be for his best to now play for the Knights, as he will join a state champion in Notre Dame HS.

Notre Dame will have a better role for James than his previous high schools, and tougher competition could fasten his development.

Bryce James's transfer shouldn't be that surprising

At Campbell Hall, a high school basketball star like Bryce James, 16, wouldn't have thrived as much. His transfer to Notre Dame will give him a better opportunity to play besides top high school hoopers.

One among them is Mercy Miller, son of rap artist Master P and a four-star recruit who recently committed to Houston Cougars.

Sierra Canyon vs. Cleveland

James will be teaming up with Miller as he'll look to make a great first-year impression. Notre Dame High School won the CIF Division I state championship last season, so the stakes are high for the new recruit.

The transfer will also impact James' NIL value, which stands at $1.2 million and is expected to increase. Bronny James, on the other hand, has the highest NIL valued profile among all college basketball players, at $6.2 million, though he is yet to make his collegiate debut.

Like his brother, who teamed up with another high school basketball star, Zaire Wade, in his first year at Sierra Canyon, James will have similar star company with Miller. The next two years will dictate Bryce James' college basketball future. It will be interesting to see how he improves his rank among the best players in his class.

Until then, the 6-foot-6 small forward has a lot to prove. Currently a three-star, following his transfer, Bryce James' rank should improve by the end of his junior year. James definitely has the potential to play at the next level, though he has a lot of room for development.