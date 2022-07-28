What is Bryce James' height? Looking at LeBron James' son's athletic and player profile

LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in NBA history. However, aside from his life on the court, he also has a beautiful family. The 37-year-old is married to Savannah James, and the couple have three children. Eldest among them is Bronny James, who is among the most talked about young hoopers in the country.

But James' second son, Bryce James, is also making a lot of headlines lately. He is only 15 years old, but is already showing world-class potential.

Both his kids are extremely athletic, and they certainly have got that trait from their father. However, there is no doubt that they have a lot of pressure since their father is James. But the 37-year-old is extremely supportive of both his kids. Just like any father, he tries to be there for their games.

Considering his schedule, it is really difficult for him to manage time. But he is an exceptional father who also prioritizes his family. Both his sons are doing extremely well, and James leaves no chance in showing appreciation for them.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Runs in the family…



zafarsarajzada on IG |

Bryce James with a windmill dunkRuns in the family…zafarsarajzada on IG | @SLAM_HS Bryce James with a windmill dunk 👀 Runs in the family…🎥 zafarsarajzada on IG | @SLAM_HS https://t.co/wd4m7tQkiL

Bronny James may be the closest of LeBron's sons, who could potentially make their way into the NBA. However, Bryce is also slowly becoming the one to watch for in the James family.

What is Bryce James' height and how good a basketball player is he?

Bryce James representing his High school team

Bryce James is only 15 and he already has the ability to dunk the ball. He is believed to be around 6-foot-6, which is outstanding for his age. With a lot of time left to grow, it will be interesting to see if he can surpass LeBron James' 6-9 frame.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife LeBron James agent Rich Paul hitting the WHOA and Bryce’s reaction is priceless! LeBron James agent Rich Paul hitting the WHOA and Bryce’s reaction is priceless! 😂 https://t.co/RJo6PLliCn

.

The young gun has already dropped some emphatic dunks that have gone viral on the internet. James constantly shares a few of Bryce's dunk attempts and in-game clips on his social media. This has helped Bryce attract attention at a young age.

Whether it works out for him or not will be a question that can only be answered in the future. But what James' second son has showcased so far indicates that he could potentially have two of his sons in the league.

He recently played in an AAU game, where he was fouled beyond the 3-point line on the final possession. With his team down by two points, all eyes were on Bryce James. The young sensation made all three of his free throws to lift his team to the win.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Bryce James is fouled with 1 second left and hits all three free throws to win the game



(via Theo Visuals/YT) Bryce James is fouled with 1 second left and hits all three free throws to win the game(via Theo Visuals/YT) https://t.co/6a3bV4TmdX

This is proof that James has the calmness and composure needed to excel. The 15-year-old still has a lot to learn in the game. His father will certainly try to teach him the tips and tricks needed to reach the elite level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far