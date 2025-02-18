“The people’s princess is back”: College hoops fans adore Azzi Fudd’s snaps from UConn’s win vs South Carolina

Azzi Fudd is basking in the afterglow of the UConn Huskies' upset win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena, posting a series of snaps from the road victory on Instagram on Monday.

Fudd shared 10 photos from UConn's 87-58 win, including several pictures of herself in action against South Carolina. Coach Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers were also seen in some of the images. Fudd included a caption for her post, which has generated more than 27,000 likes.

"Staying Present," Fudd wrote.

Fudd's followers were quick to comment on her Instagram post, including her UConn teammates Paige Bueckers, KK Arnold and Aubrey Griffin.

College hoops fans reacted to Fudd posting snaps from UConn's win over South Carolina on Instagram. (Source: Instagram/@azzi35)

"The people's princess is back," one fan wrote.

"FUDDDDD AROUND AND FINDDD OUTTT," Arnold commented.

"AZZI FUDD INSTAGRAM POST EVERYONE CALM DOWN," one fan shared.

"The People's Princess never disappoints. So proud of you Azzi," one fan posted.

"Princess posting my day is blessed," one fan replied.

"An absolute masterclass. Keep reminding people you're HER," one fan noted.

Azzi Fudd delivers for Geno Auriemma in win over South Carolina

Azzi Fudd of the UConn Huskies

Azzi Fudd entered the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday feeling good about herself. She had scored a career-high 34 points in UConn's previous outing against the St. John's Red Storm, shooting 13-of-22 from the field, including 8-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Fudd carried the momentum of that performance into the weekend clash with the Gamecocks, scoring 28 points in the top-10 showdown. She continued her hot shooting from deep, draining six of her 10 3-point attempts.

Fudd helped UConn keep South Carolina at bay in the second half, scoring 18 points in the third quarter. The Huskies cruised to victory after that to snap their four-game losing skid against Dawn Staley's Gamecocks.

The Huskies got a huge boost with the win, climbing two spots in the latest Associated Press rankings. They jumped from seventh to fifth, leapfrogging the Gamecocks, who dropped two spots to sixth following the blowout loss.

UConn next faces the Seton Hall Pirates on the road on Wednesday. The Huskies are yet to lose in Big East play this season, winning their first 14 games in the conference.

