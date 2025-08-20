Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope acknowledged the evolving nature of college basketball and highlighted the need to be present for his players. In an X post from analyst Jeff Goodman on Wednesday, Pope was quoted for his take on the new era of the sport.

Ad

With the transfer portal reshaping rosters, new talents and NIL opportunities redefining how athletes navigate their careers, Pope believes the era presented challenges and rewards.

“I believe it’s the greatest time to be a college coach,” Pope said. “It’s the most challenging, but also the most rewarding. The players need us more than ever before.”

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Kentucky coach Mark Pope: ““I believe it’s the greatest time to be a college coach. It’s the most challenging, but also the most rewarding. … The players need us more than ever before.”

Ad

Trending

Pope was named the 23rd coach in Wildcats history on April 12, 2024, with a fan base that expected nothing less than championship contention. In his coaching debut, Kentucky rolled past Wright State 103-62. In the Champions Classic, Pope’s team battled Duke in Atlanta. The Wildcats secured a 77-72 victory and marked their first triumph over the Blue Devils since 2015.

Pope arrived in Lexington after he guided the BYU Cougars into the Big 12 in 2023-24. In their first season in a power conference, they posted a 22-9 regular season record and 10-8 in league play. However, they were eliminated in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. The Cougars earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with their run ending with a loss to Duquesne in the opening round.

Ad

Mark Pope speaks on his first 500 days leading Kentucky

While his debut season brought encouraging signs, Mark Pope knows that there's more work to be done. Speaking to CBS' Matt Norlander on Thursday, Pope shared his thoughts on his time as Kentucky's coach.

He guided the Wildcats to a 24-12 record (10-8 Southeastern Conference) in his first year, including a run to the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Tennessee. Reflecting on his first 500 days, Pope gave himself a modest grade.

Ad

“If I was going to grade myself, I’d grade myself a B or B-,” Pope said. “Our job was to go win it. We didn’t get that done. I felt like we did a lot of things really, really well that I’m very proud of. But as a head coach, I failed our team a little bit in terms of picking and choosing the places where we’re going to have a relentless standard.”

Ad

Ad

Pope started his head coaching career at Utah Valley in 2015, where he put up a 77-56 record over four seasons. In 2019, he took over BYU, leading the Cougars to a 110-53 mark and NCAA Tournament appearances. That success earned him the job at his alma mater.

Pope emphasized that the next step for the Wildcats is consistency, especially in the controllable aspects of the game. As Kentucky prepares for year two under his leadership, Pope is hoping to compete at the highest level and chase banners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here