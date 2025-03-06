"The rivalry is back" "Perfect hire": College hoops fans react as Alex Jensen returns to Utah as new head coach

The Utah Utes are reportedly close to hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Alex Jensen as their new men's basketball coach, taking over for Craig Smith. Jensen has ties with the region, spending 10 years as a Utah Jazz assistant before joining the Mavs in the same capacity in 2023. ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel reported the news on Thursday.

Perhaps most importantly, Jensen was a former Utes player under legendary coach Rick Majerus in the late 1990s. He was part of the team that made a run to the NCAA National Final in 1998, where they fell just short against Kentucky.

After being considered for the job four years ago before removing his name from consideration, Jensen will be looking to take Utah back to prominence. The school hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and has made it into the second week of the tournament only once since that championship game run.

Many fans were pleased with the decision, expecting to see the Utes take off again as they did in the 1990s.

"Let’s go! Perfect hire!" a fan said.

"I’m old enough to remember when he was mountain west player of the year," another fan wrote.

Some BYU fans got involved in the action on social media. The Cougars have remained a competitive college basketball program as their rivals have faltered lately.

"The rivalry is back. Let’s go!" a BYU fan said.

"Great Hire for Utah Men’s Basketball," another fan responded.

Some fans lauded Alex Jensen for the timing of the move, given the tough times the Dallas Mavericks are going through in the NBA.

"Hm he got away from the mavericks as quick as he could," one fan wrote.

"Good timing for Alex (to escape Dallas). Hope he brings Andre Miller with him on the staff." another fan mentioned.

After trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a move highlighted by the Mavs getting Anthony Davis, Dallas has struggled with injuries.

Davis got injured in his first game in Dallas and hasn't played since. Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington are also out, but the biggest news in the injury wire is Kyrie Irving's torn ACL, which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Utah AD explains coaching change opening the door for Alex Jensen’s arrival

Tuesday’s episode of “Hear it from Harlan” offered some answers about the coaching change that saw Craig Smith leaving the Utes after four seasons at Salt Lake City. The move ultimately opened the possibility for Alex Jensen’s arrival.

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan explained the decision to make a coaching change, even though Smith’s team showed signs of improvement this year. Smith was let go after a loss to UCF on Feb. 23.

“It’s a tough time, you know, with any sport, as we manage these changes, but you could argue that men’s basketball is one of the toughest, with well over 50% of the roster changing every year,” Harlan said. “I did a deep evaluation, as I always do with all the sports, and just felt like the time was right for the sake of the program.”

Harlan lauded Smith and what he brought to the program but believed it was time to make a change. Getting Alex Jensen back in the program is a popular move with the fan base. Hopefully, it will also translate positively for Harlan and the Utes on the court.

