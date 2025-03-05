$40,000,000 ex-NBA star questions Mavs ownership's role in Kyrie Irving's injury as analyst calls for Nico Harrison's firing

Kyrie Irving is looking at a long time on the shelf.

The superstar point guard tore his ACL, continuing the Dallas Mavericks' string of tough luck and all but ending their playoff hopes this season.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer believes it's time for Nico Harrison to go. He claimed that new Mavs owner Patrick Dumont must let him go after his 'idiotic' decision to trade Luka Doncic:

"Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks owner, needs to fire Nico Harrison today," said O'Connor. "This injury is an opportunity to gain the respect and trust of Mavericks fans by admitting the grave mistake because this is all Nico Harrison's fault, all of it."

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson, worth $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, questioned whether ownership contributed to Irving's injury.

As much as the general manager was calling the shots, Jefferson seemed to believe the front office greenlit his decisions.

With Doncic gone and Anthony Davis rushing his way back from injury and also getting hurt, Irving had to do a lot of heavy lifting for Jason Kidd's team.

That, according to O'Connor, eventually made his ACL crumble and led to this season-ending and potentially career-altering injury:

"Almost 40 minutes per game since the Luka trade. Why is that? Higher usage in years because he needs to play more. He needs the ball in his hands more. He's had a higher usage than he's had in years at age 32, with an extensive injury history in his own right. And then he tears his ACL in a way that appears to be due to wear and tear of overuse," O'Connor said.

Kyrie Irving might not play again for the Mavericks

At 32, Kyrie Irving will still have plenty of basketball left in him even if he misses the entire next season.

However, many players struggle to regain their form after such injuries, while others develop chronic issues.

Irving has faced durability issues and is tied to the Mavericks organization through the 2025-26 season.

He has a player option for that season, so he could also opt out, test free agency and rehab with a new team, like Kevin Durant did with the Nets, or opt-in and spend most of his final year in recovery.

All things considered, there's a strong chance that Irving has already played his last minute for the Mavericks.

