"The thirst traps must start": College hoops fans react to Hanna Cavinder's "juice leg day workout" shared on TikTok

Amid reports of a breakup with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder continued to promote fitness and healthy lifestyle on social media. She shared a TikTok video showing her doing some intense leg workouts and showing off her toned physique on Monday.

"Juicyyyy leg day workouts," the Miami women's basketball guard captioned the video.

College hoops fans shared their reactions in the comments section, with some alluding to Cavinder's recent reported breakup with Beck whom she began dating in the summer of 2023.

"Bro really said 'nine-o-bitch' like it's a lifestyle. Who else replaying this part?!" A fan wrote.

"Now that she's single the thirst traps must start!" Another fan wrote.

"Of incoming gotta make up for the NIL lose," a fan commented.

Fans react to Hanna Cavinder's leg workout day TikTok video. Image via @cavindertwins

However, other fans showed love to the Miami basketball star, for her workouts.

"Leg day goals! That workout is pure fire!" a fan commented.

"Stunning you and your sister pave way for the girls coming along NIL," another fan commented.

"Go Dawgs!" a fan wrote.

Fans react to Hanna Cavinder's leg workout day TikTok video. Image via @cavindertwins

Hanna Cavinder maintains silence on rumored Carson Beck breakup

Hanna Cavinder reportedly had a nasty split from boyfriend of two years, Carson Beck. The split reportedly happened after Beck's Snapchat conversation with an unknown woman was leaked.

Neither Cavinder nor Beck have confirmed or denied the reports. However, Cavinder's twin, Haley, has shown support for her sister. Haley recently made an opinion on the matter on TikTok.

"I just want to say one thing because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here," she said. "If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister, trust her.

"She's always right. I promise you or your mom, they're always right. So anyways, happy Thursday. It's not my story to tell, but, yeah, I know there's a lot of speculation.

"And I see someone in my life that's hurting, and I don't think it's OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut. So, it's a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I'm trying to be as nice as possible."

Meanwhile, Hanna seems to have settled nicely for a life without Beck, who recently transferred to Miami for his final college football season.

