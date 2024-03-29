"The torch has been passed": Duquesne basketball announces Dru Joyce III as next head coach ahead of 2024 college basketball season

Dru Joyce III has been named as the next head coach of the Duquesne Dukes. The team's official Twitter account announced the move on Thursday:

"The torch has been passed. Our head coach will be Dru Joyce III."

"THE DRU JOYCE III ERA BEGINS."

Joyce III will be introduced as the 18th head coach in the program's 108-year history on Monday. He spent the past two years as the Dukes' associate head coach after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant coach of the Cleveland State Vikings.

He will replace Keith Dambrot, who served as Joyce III's high school coach and spent the past seven seasons leading the Dukes. Dambrot announced that he will retire from coaching to take care of his wife, who is battling breast cancer.

Joyce III discussed his first head coaching opportunity in the press release announcing his hiring:

"I've wanted to be an NCAA Division I head coach since I was 14 years old, so I'm overwhelmed with joy to be named the next head coach at Duquesne University. I'd like to thank Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, Director of Athletics Dave Harper and the Board of Trustees for this unbelievable opportunity."

He continued:

"I'm looking forward to expanding on the legacy that Keith Dambrot has built the last seven years, and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to make an impact with the student-athletes, coaches and staff to make our program one that Duquesne and the surrounding region can be proud of."

How did LeBron James react to Dru Joyce III being hired?

Dru Joyce III is a longtime close friend with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James as the pair were teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was technically the first to break the news on Thursday, tweeting:

"I’m proud to announce! As the unquestioned source I am confirming that Dru Joyce is the new HC at Duquesne University and is meeting with the team right now! So damn happy and proud of you my brother!!! @DruOnDemand @DuqMBB 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #GoDukes❤️💙🤍"

James has shown plenty of support to the Dukes throughout the season, and particularly the NCAA Tournament. His support of the program will likely only grow in the coming seasons now that Joyce III has been named as the next head coach.