“The world woke up to Luka Doncic getting traded to Lakers”: Paige Bueckers hysterically answers question about her new hairstyle

Paige Bueckers joked about Luka Doncic one day after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired the NBA star in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. The UConn Huskies guard played against the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday with a new hairstyle, and when asked about it after the game, she hilariously blamed it on Doncic.

SNY reporter Chelsea Sherrod talked to Bueckers after the Huskies trounced the Bulldogs at XL Center. The UConn star laughed when the hair topic was brought up during the interview. Bueckers' usual gameday hair is two front braids on either side of a middle part, pulled together with a ponytail. When asked about it, the guard said:

"The world woke up to Luka getting traded to the Lakers, so crazier things have happened."

Bueckers later explained that her gameday hair against Butler wasn't a permanent thing.

"Nah, this is like a one-time thing. My friend, Kayla, was sick. Janna got a little under the weather so I think this is just a one-time thing."

It wasn't a surprise to hear Paige Bueckers talk about Luka Doncic's mind-blowing trade to the Los Angeles Lakers as that transaction has taken the basketball world by storm since the deal was announced late Saturday evening.

ESPN insider Shams Charania broke the news that Doncic would be going to Los Angeles alongside Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from Dallas in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick.

Paige Bueckers leads UConn Huskies past Butler in Big East rout

Paige Bueckers and the No. 6 UConn Huskies extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 101-59 victory over the Butler Bulldogs. Bueckers was one of six players to score in double figures for the Huskies, who improved their overall record to 21-2.

Paige Bueckers (#5) of the UConn Huskies drives to the rim against Lily Carmody (#12) of the Butler Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA women's basketball game at the XL Center on February 2, 2025 in Hartford, Connecticut. Photo: Getty

Bueckers did most of her damage in the first two quarters, scoring 16 points to help UConn build a commanding 59-26 lead at the halftime break. She finished the contest with 18 points, five assists and one rebound. Bueckers was a disruptive force on the defensive end as well, recording three steals and two blocks in just 22 minutes of action.

Fellow starters Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Jana El Alfy also contributed, combining for 34 points. Ashlynn Shade and KK Arnold provided the offense off the bench, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

