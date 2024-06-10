"There goes your career", “Bro just guessed”: College hoops fans berate analyst over false Dan Hurley claims

UConn coach Dan Hurley has been in the spotlight for the past few days amid reports linking him to the vacant head coaching with the LA Lakers. While reports have now claimed that Hurley has rejected the offer, fans on social media hammered the New York Herald's Rob Reinhart for falsely claiming that the coach accepted the job in LA a few hours earlier on Monday.

A few hours ago on Monday, Reinhart tweeted that Hurley was set to be appointed as the new head coach of the Lakers, as per a source. He also suggested that an official announcement was to be made this afternoon.

However, college basketball fans slammed the analyst for jumping the gun on X.

"Bro just guessed," one tweeted.

"This aged like milk," anoter user wrote.

Some fans also suggested that Reinhart's career as a journalist might be in jeopardy after making a false claim regarding one of the biggest stories in the college basketball offseason.

"Epic fail. Check your “sauces” bro" one wrote.

"Anddd there goes your career," another commented.

While many fans mocked Reinhart, a few also urged him to delete the tweet regarding the false claim about Hurley taking up the Lakers coaching job.

"Lol. Delete this bud," one wrote.

Hurley reportedly met with top chiefs of the Lakers organization last week. He was mulling over the decision to join the NBA franchise over the weekend but it appears that he is now out of the running to become the next Lakers coach.

Dan Hurley set to remain at UConn after rejecting offer from Lakers

UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley

About an hour after Reinhart's tweet went viral, several reports claimed that Dan Hurley had rejected the coaching offer from the Lakers. The coach reportedly refuted a lucrative deal worth $70 million across six years.

It is believed that Hurley plans to stay at UConn. The Huskies coach has led the team to consecutive national titles (in 2023 and 2024) since taking over the reins before the 2018 season. He now plans on winning a historic three-peat with the program in 2025.

