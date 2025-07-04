"There's another one?": Hoops fans in shock as Cooper Flagg and twin Ace react to hilarious moment from middle school

Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, has a twin brother, Ace Flagg, but many people are not aware of this fact. Ace Flagg, who is also pursuing basketball, concluded his high school basketball career and is now headed to the University of Maine, where he will play for the Maine Black Bears.

The Flagg brothers played alongside each other throughout most of their childhood and even shared the court during their high school days.

On Thursday, the NBA shared a heartwarming Instagram video of the Flagg twins reacting to a throwback photo from their early basketball days at the NBA draft.

The picture showed Cooper Flagg and Ace as middle schoolers, suited up in full Nokomis Regional High School jerseys, where they began their high school basketball journey.

"Travel team, middle school, me and my team," Cooper said in his reaction to the picture. "It's been a huge part of our relationship. Beating each other on the highway, playing 1 on 1, that's how it's been our whole life. It's taken us all across the country together, so I'm really grateful."

"We had to have been 12?11?" Ace said. "My shorts are too low, a terrible drip. We won though, we got the medal."

The video sparked different reactions from fans, who were surprised to learn Cooper Flagg had a twin brother.

"There's another one????" one fan asked.

"I was five seconds years old when I found out he had a twin," said another.

"The league is in trouble, there's another one," another fan said.

Some fans wondered whether Ace was as talented on the court as Cooper Flagg.

"Is he actually good, or do we have a white Thanasis on our hands??" one fan said.

So is Cooper's brother any good? Apparently not Duke-first round good, but damn, nothing... 🤷🏾‍♂️," said another.

"If coop is a generational Talent his twin brother has to be somewhat good right? Lol," said another.

The Flagg twins also shared the court at Montverde Academy, one of the top high school basketball programs in the country. However, Cooper reclassified, allowing him to graduate early, wrap up his college career sooner, and make the leap to the NBA, where he's now with the Dallas Mavericks.

As for Ace, he's continuing his own path at the University of Maine, and fans are hopeful that one day, he'll get the chance to join his brother in the league.

What is Cooper Flagg's contract with the Dallas Mavericks?

The 2025 No. 1 NBA Draft pick, Cooper Flagg, is joining the Dallas Mavericks on a four-year deal worth over $62.7 million. The contract runs through 2029, after which he would become a restricted free agent, unless the Mavericks lock him into an extension before then.

Cooper will be the sixth-highest earner on the Mavericks roster. He will earn $13.8 million in his rookie year, $14.5 million in his sophomore season, up to $15.2 million in the third year and $19.1 million in the final year of the contract.

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

