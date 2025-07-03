What is Cooper Flagg's contract? Dallas Mavericks rookie's salary, duration and more

The Dallas Mavericks gave Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, a four-year, $62,730,226 contract. Flagg will earn $13.8 million in his rookie campaign before pocketing $14.5 million in his sophomore season. The Mavericks have a $15.2 million team option for the 2027-28 season and another $19.1 million team option in the final year of the contract.

Flagg becomes a restricted free agent in 2029 if the Mavericks don’t give him an extension or sign him to a new deal. If he lives up to expectations, the team that drafted him will be in a hurry to extend or give him a new contract.

The former Duke star’s rookie salary is the sixth highest on the Mavericks’ roster. Anthony Davis leads the pack with $54 million, while Kyrie Irving comes in second with $36.7 million. Flagg is right behind PJ Washington’s $14.1 million deal.

Among the top 5 rookies in this year’s draft, only Cooper Flagg and the Philadelphia 76er’s VJ Edgecombe (No.3) have signed a contract. Edgecombe agreed to a four-year, $50,438,207 deal on Tuesday, per Spotrac. Dylan Harper (No.2), Kon Knueppel (No. 4) and Ace Bailey (No. 5) have yet to sign contracts with the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz, respectively.

Cooper Flagg could be pushing $1,000,000,000 when he’s 31, per Spotrac

Cooper Flagg’s rookie contract will likely pale in comparison to his future deals if he lives up to the lofty hype surrounding him. Many expect him to become a superstar who could turn out to be the next face of the NBA.

Spotrac computed how his contract could look like by the time he is 31 years old:

“Rookie Contract

“2025-2028: $62.7M

“30% Supermax Extension

“2029-2033: $359M

“35% Supermax Extension

“2034-2038: $509M

“Total: $930M, and Flagg will be 31-years-old!

To put that figure into perspective, LeBron James’ $52.6 million pay this season will push him to $528,695,302. It took the four-time MVP over two decades to compile the most lucrative career contract in NBA history.

