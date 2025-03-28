“There’s a chance JuJu Watkins did other damage”: Sue Bird shares her live reaction after watching USC star’s ACL injury

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird shared her raw reaction to JuJu Watkins’ devastating ACL injury during USC’s second-round win over Mississippi State. Watkins will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering the season-ending injury early in the 96-59 victory.

On her podcast "A Touch More," Bird recalled watching the moment live. She sensed the severity of the injury from Watkins’ reaction and the way she planted her leg.

A front-angle replay confirmed Bird’s fears, leading her to say:

"Immediately, immediately it was like oh this is that she tore her knee up," she said (12:02).

Bird also speculated on the possibility of further damage, though she emphasized she wasn’t making a formal diagnosis.

“There's a chance she did other damage,” Bird said. “I'm not trying to diagnose for real but there's a chance she did other damage.”

Bird acknowledged the injury’s impact on women’s basketball, the tournament, and Watkins’ career, highlighting the grueling rehab process she now faces.

Lindsay Gottlieb shared a heartfelt message after JuJu Watkins suffered a right knee injury

JuJu Watkins suffered a right knee injury during the Trojans' win over Mississippi State in the NCAA Women’s Tournament's second round. ESPN later confirmed that Watkins tore her ACL.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shared a heartfelt message on social media:

“JuJu is a special player - physically and mentally tough — and deeply loved by her team and Trojan Family,” Gottlieb said, according to SI. “We believe this setback won’t shake her drive to be the best player, teammate, and person she can be.”

Lindsay Gottlieb holds USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins’ hand - Source: Imagn

The Trojans star injured her knee early in Monday's game. A foul sent Watkins crashing to the floor during a drive to the basket. She gripped her knee, wincing in agony, and teammates helped her limp off the court, unable to bear weight on the leg.

Despite this setback, Juju Watkins' determination continues to motivate the Trojans, who will face Kansas State in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

