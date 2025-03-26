"There's no recruiting, it's paying": Tom Izzo makes his feelings known on transfer portal as Spartans eye Sweet 16 win

Tom Izzo isn't happy with the transfer portal. The Michigan State coach shared his feelings about college basketball's current transfer system during Tuesday's press conference ahead of the second-seeded Spartans' Sweet 16 clash with the sixth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

A reporter asked Izzo his thoughts about the transfer portal, which opened on Monday in the middle of March Madness. Several players have already announced their plans to transfer, including Mikey Williams and Dishon Jackson.

Izzo didn't hold back with his reply, delivering a rant with his answer. He wanted to bring the focus back to his players, who are in the middle of a historic season with Michigan State.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I got 15, 16 guys that have just accomplished something that hasn’t been done much in my career," Izzo said. "First of all, we’ve never won 17 Big Ten games. Second of all, to be 17-3 in a league that is this good and only have three losses is phenomenal."

"Third of all, they’ve given me everything they can academically, athletically and socially and I’m going to think about replacing them. I’ve recruited the guys. They help me recruit the guys you recruit. Nobody knows."

Ad

Tom Izzo was brutally honest about the transfer portal, saying that there is no recruitment happening when acquiring players in the current system.

"There’s not a lot of recruiting done in the transfer portal. It’s offering. There’s no recruiting, it’s paying," Izzo said.

Tom Izzo's Michigan State to face Ole Miss next in March Madness Sweet 16

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are four wins away from capturing the program's third national championship. They followed up their win over No. 15 seed Bryant in the first round with a 71-63 victory over the 10th-seeded New Mexico Lobos in the second round on Sunday night.

Ad

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Jaden Akins (#3) during the second half of the Second Round of the NCAA tournament against New Mexico at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 23, 2025. Photo: Imagn

Three Michigan State players scored in double figures in the round-of-32 clash, including Jaden Akins, who dropped a game-high 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Tre Holloman and Frankie Fidler also delivered off the bench, scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Next up for the Spartans is a showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. The Rebels booked their place in the last 16 with a 91-78 victory over the third-seeded Iowa State Cyclones in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here