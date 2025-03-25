Tom Izzo spills the beans on Michigan State's recruiting tactics with Spartans legend Magic Johnson 

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was an open book on Tuesday on "The Dan Patrick Show" as he talked about the recruiting tactics involving Spartans legend Magic Johnson.

Ad

After being an assistant since 1983, Izzo was promoted to head coach of Michigan State in 1995 and became the longest-serving basketball coach in the Big Ten. He coached Michigan State to its second NCAA national championship, an 89-76 victory over Florida in 2000.

When asked about the last time Izzo asked Magic Johnson to help him with a recruit, Izzo explained how the process usually went.

“I ask him all the time,” Izzo said. “ I really don’t have to ask him because he’s always tweeting out something or he’s saying something. Now, they’re actually allowed to help you legally. If you come to campus and they get there.”

Ad

Trending

Izzo spoke about how the meetings between Magic Johnson and recruits would turn out, including the circumstances that led to successfully recruiting a player for the program.

“It used to be where we'd be at a football game,” Izzo said. “And it'd just happen that Magic's seats were right behind the recruits' seats. Magic’s been great, and a lot of the former players that I coached have been great."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tom Izzo became the coach with the most wins in school history on Nov. 19, 2009, with 341 wins.

Magic Johnson joined Michigan State in 1977 under Jud Heathcote and averaged 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists as a freshman. Johnson led the Spartans to the 1979 national title, beating Larry Bird and Indiana State 75-64 in the final, one of the greatest college basketball games of all time.

Tom Izzo criticizes transfer portal timing amid NCAA Tournament run

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo did not hold back as he expressed his thoughts on the timing of the NCAA transfer portal opening. The spring transfer portal for college basketball opened on Monday, one day after the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Izzo expressed his frustration on Tuesday about the potential disruption for programs still competing in March Madness and trying to juggle roster management while preparing for their biggest games of the season.

"I'm not dealing with it at all," Izzo said. "I don’t run players off. What my team’s done has been incredible, and I'm not ready to move on."

Ad

Izzo was ready to prioritize his current players and their upcoming Sweet 16 matchup against Ole Miss, talking about his value for loyalty and commitment over the opening of the portal.

"I'm going to worry today about the guys I got in this program,” Izzo said, “(players) that have done an incredible job this year, and that's it. If that costs me later, so be it."

Izzo argued that the NCAA’s decision was flawed. Michigan State won its first two tournament games in Cleveland, and instead of immediately shifting focus to roster changes, he has focused on giving his current players a chance to make history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here