Magic Johnson’s Michigan State pride sparks bet with 5x NBA champ ahead of NCAA matchup with New Mexico Lobos

LA Lakers icon Magic Johnson, as every year, is hyped up to see his alma mater, Michigan State, in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans are taking on the New Mexico Lobos on Sunday night. After losing to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Tournament, the Spartans started the NCAA Tournament with a clear 87-62 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The challenge should be harder against the Lobos, and Johnson is making things spicier. The five-time NBA champion announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that he and former teammate Michael Cooper had a bet on for this game.

"Go green, go white! I'm looking forward to my Spartans playing against New Mexico today! My fellow Showtime teammate Michael Cooper went to New Mexico, so we have a little bet going on for the game 😂," he tweeted.

The Spartans boast a 28-6 record and enter this game as No. 2 seed. They are considered favorites to make the Final Four by many fans.

Magic Johnson made history with the Spartans in the 1970s, leading them to a national title, and has remained close to the program decades later.

Magic Johnson questions Lakers after lackluster defensive performance against Bulls

After hyping up Michigan State's duel against New Mexico, Magic Johnson placed his attention on another former team, the LA Lakers. Johnson returned to X to ask the purple and gold about their defensive performance against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

"C'mon Lakers, where was the defense last night? There's no way they should have allowed the Chicago Bulls to score 145 points, especially getting ready for the Playoffs!" he wrote.

The Lakers allowed 146 points against the Bulls, the highest number they allowed in a nonovertime game in the last 41 years (the Nuggets beat them 146-130 in 1984). They welcomed several players back to the roster, but they weren't on the same page on the less glamorous side of the ball.

Lakers coach JJ Redick criticized their lack of connection on defense and insisted they needed to get things together as the final weeks of the season start on Monday against the Orlando Magic.

The Lakers' defense has been their calling card this season and getting back to their prior level will be mandatory as they try to secure a top-two finish in the West.

