"There’s a tier system in this league": Xavier HC Sean Miller lashes out after receiving a technical foul in Big East clash with Providence

After the Xavier Musketeers' recent clash with Big East rival Providence, head coach Sean Miller lashed out during his post-game press conference following his team's 79-74 defeat.

He echoed his frustration with the game's officiating. Miller likewise specifically mentioned a technical foul he got for pleading his case after the Musketeers reportedly received five straight foul calls in rapid succession (via BroBible).

“I got a technical foul, and one of the things I’ve learned, there’s a tier system in this league. I know what tier I’m in. No one has to remind me," Miller said.

He also further comments on how, compared to his peers in the NCAA coaching circle, he doesn't seem to get a lot of respect:

“I haven’t won enough. I haven’t been here long enough. I haven’t been in the Final Four. I don’t have enough championships or wins. I get it. But when I get a technical foul… for saying, ‘That’s five fouls in a row,’ that’s a problem.”

The latest loss against Providence was Xavier's third in as many games. They entered the game and kept it tight until the end, with sophomore guard Desmond Claude scoring a game-high 22 points.

The Musketeers had a chance to tie the game at 77 with Claude's drive to the basket, but his attempt was blocked at the hoop, leaving 24 seconds on the clock.

For Providence, junior guard Devin Carter led the team with 22 points in the victory. The win bumped the #22-ranked Friars to fifth in the Big East at the time of this writing.

Will Sean Miller be leaving Xavier in the future?

Controversies about game officiating aside, Sean Miller's time as head coach for Xavier could be nearing its end if a recent report by 247Sports is to be believed.

Currently in his second year at the helm of the Musketeers, Miller has reportedly received an offer to move to Columbus and coach the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The veteran tactician (who spent over a decade as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats) hasn't discussed anything about the potential job offer yet. The news was broken by NCAA-certified scout Chas Wolfe on X last Wednesday:

College Basketball Report likewise tweeted that Sean Miller's odds to be Ohio State's next coach are at +400, among the other names mentioned by Wolfe before:

It remains to be seen if Miller leave Xavier to explore other opportunities.