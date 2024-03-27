“There is a switch that flips like I want to kill someone”: $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark opens up about her fiery mindset on-court

Caitlin Clarkopened up about her struggles with keeping her on-court fiery emotions in check during her freshman year.

In an article published on ESPN, the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar detailed her in-game mindset and her attitude as a team player.

Also, when asked about how Clark thinks her teammates in the first year perceived her, she said although they knew she was loyal to them, she couldn't contain herself when on the court.

"People know I'll have their backs and I'll ride for them every single day," Caitlin Clark said. "Obviously, there is a switch that flips when I step on the court like I want to kill someone. I'm here to cause havoc...At times they were definitely like, 'Why is this girl a psycho?'"

Caitlin is known for her outbursts on the court, and like many other players, she does not refrain from showing her emotions on the court now.

Caitlin Clark gave an amusing excuse for her absence in the group photo post-Holy Cross win

Cark, who has an NIL valuation of $3.1 million as per On3, played a pivotal role in the first-round win against the No. 16 Holy Cross in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. But despite her impressive performance, the star guard was notably absent from the team photo following the game.

She later explained that she was busy eating applesauce, resulting in her absence from the team's fun group picture.

The game was a little irksome for Caitlin Clark because she struggled to get going initially. However, she finished the game with 27 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, three steals, and one block. Despite the win, Clark later said there is still room for improvement.

"I thought [Holy Cross] made a lot of shots, I thought they competed really well. Gotta give credit to them," Clark said. I don't know that we really played our best basketball."

"I thought we could have just executed our offense a little better."

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will now face the Colorado Buffaloes at the Sweet 16 on March 30.