“These dudes are simps” - Jason Whitlock backs Emmanuel Acho amid backlash after controversial comments on $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese

Analyst Emmanuel Acho recently received backlash for criticizing LSU star Angel Reese`s comments, which went viral shortly after her team`s loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight. While a lot of people online were quick to target Acho for his words, fellow analyst and podcaster Jason Whitlock stood by him.

Whitlock posted this video on his profile on X defending Emmanuel Acho:

Here`s what Whitlock said:

"Emmanuel Acho just nailed it there. And I say this sincerely with no [animosity] towards Emmanuel Acho: stand your ground, brother! Ten toes down on both feet; stand your ground! Don`t let these gatekeepers buckbreak you. Don`t let them turn you into brokebuck mountain because that`s what they`re doing."

He continued:

"These people are simps. These dudes are simps and they just broke you. You said something strong, and accurate, and correct, and you provided some grace and mercy in there. You didn`t obliterate this woman. And now you let a couple of simps: Matt Barnes and Ryan Clark, and a handful of these angry black women break you in front of everybody."

Emmanuel Acho was recently dragged online after criticizing 1.8M (per On3) NIL-valued Angel Reese's comments during her postgame press conference following LSU`s loss to Iowa. In the press conference, Reese was seen in tears and responding to constant criticism of her character, saying that she herself has been "attacked so many times" (via FOX Sports).

Acho commented on Angel Reese shedding tears in her postgame interview saying, "I`ve been attacked so many times" since winning the national title last year with the Tigers.

"I`ve been attacked so many times. Death threats. I`ve been sexualized. Threatened. I`ve been [called] so many things and I stood strong every single time. And I just stand strong for my teammates because I don`t want them to see me down."

What's next for Angel Reese?

Reese finally announced that she`s declaring for the WNBA Draft. She made the announcement in a photoshoot and article with Vogue.

Here`s what Angel Reese said of her decision to declare:

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

While the news itself was broken a few days after LSU exited March Madness, the Tigers star actually said she made her decision before the NCAA Tournament even began (via NBC Sports).