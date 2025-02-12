“They were afraid to say it to me for fear that it would offend me”: When Kim Mulkey talked about the “greatest compliment” for a coach

Kim Mulkey is known to be one of the most intense coaches in women's college basketball and through her time and Baylor and LSU, Kim Mulkey has seen the rise of many players, including Brittney Griner, Angel Reese and more. After she led the Tigers to a national championship in 2023, Mulkey sat for an interview with Jacques Talk for WAFB-TV.

Early in the chat, Jacques quoted one of her students, Alexis Morris, telling him that Mulkey is just "real." He also added that most LSU players he interviewed said that they didn't want to be coddled, they wanted to be coached, alluding to her generally tough style of coaching.

"I take that as the ultimate compliment," Mulkey said (3:52). "I have had four players say things to me in private and they were afraid to say it to me for fear that it would offend me and I would hug him and go, 'That's the greatest compliment you could pay a coach.'"

Trending

Commenting on Morris' statement about her being real, Kim Mulkey said:

"Real to me is there's nothing pretentious about me. I will be a great team player. ... Real is sometimes you've got to be tough and you have to say things that maybe other people are afraid to say, but you have to have that relationship where they know you're for them.

"There's a difference in tough love being real and belittling somebody and these players allow me to challenge them in a way because they know I'm for them."

Kim Mulkey and LSU continue winning ways

After the Elite Eight exit last season, a fired-up Kim Mulkey and LSU recorded one of the best starts in program history with a 20-game winning streak. After their first loss against South Carolina in January, the Tigers bounced back and won the next five games straight.

LSU's 82-77 win over No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday marked a historic moment as this was the first time in program history that the team has defeated the Volunteers twice in the same season. The first time was in early January when they took home the 89-87 win.

The Tigers have five more games in the regular season with the biggest one on Sunday when they face No. 3 Texas at the Moody Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here