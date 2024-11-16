“They better hope she don’t make WNBA”: South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley wins over fans after 23 points in 25 minutes

MiLaysia Fulwiley produced another stellar performance off the bench as the South Carolina Gamecocks secured their first home win of the season with a comfortable 92-60 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The sophomore guard made a strong case to become a starter for Dawn Staley's team, scorching the court in just 25 minutes.

Fulwiley finished as the Gamecocks' top scorer, scoring 23 points and recording four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Her performance against the Eagles caught the attention of college basketball fans, who took to social media to express their opinions on the talented guard.

Some fans hyped up her talent, believing she could pose a major threat to opposing teams in the WNBA should she make it in the future:

"They better hope she don’t make WNBA," one fan said.

"Number 3 in the 2027 draft behind juju and hidalgo," another fan added.

Other fans believed Fulwiley's impressive start to the season warrants a place in the starting five for the Gamecocks this season.

"It's ridiculous that she isn't a starter. Yeah, she's getting minutes, and there's a lot of talent on this team, but I think she deserves to be a starter this year," one fan said.

"South Carolina is not going to lose to anyone. MiLaysia threw down 23 points in only 25 minutes. She can pay!!!!" another fan added.

"She’s just so talented & exciting to watch! This brings fans to the games!" one fan wrote.

South Carolina vs Coppin State Recap: MiLaysia Fulwiley stars while Chloe Kitts records second double-double

MiLaysia Fulwiley followed up her impressive 18-point effort against the No. 9 NC State Wolfpack with a fine outing against the Eagles off the bench. Chloe Kitts backed Fulwiley up on her return to the Gamecocks' starting five, recording her second double-double of the season.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts led the Gamecocks to an impressive win over the Coppin State Eagles (Image Source: IMAGN)

Kitts, who missed the game against the Wolfpack due to an academic policy issue, finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Eagles, playing a big part in ensuring the Gamecocks remain unbeaten this season.

The reigning national champions will be in action again when they welcome the East Carolina Pirates to Columbia on Sunday, with tip-off scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.

