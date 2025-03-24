"They didn't care about bball": College hoops fans react as Haley Cavinder shows "moments in March" ft. BF Jake Ferguson & beachy selfie

Haley Cavinder's basketball career is over, but she is keeping fans updated on her life through social media. She and her twin, Hanna, have become known for their online presence and large social media following. On Sunday, Cavinder shared a photo dump with her one million Instagram followers.

"Moments in March," Cavinder's caption read.

Trending

Cavinder's photo dump included a video and photos from a NASCAR event; pictures with Hanna; photos with her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson; selfies; and a video from a recent photoshoot with Under Armour.

Fans commented on the Miami player's latest Instagram post.

Some comments discussed basketball. March is notably the month of the NCAA Tournament, but Cavinder's Miami team didn't receive a March Madness bid. The Hurricanes' season ended with the regular season, as did Cavinder's career.

"Yeah they didn't care about bball lol."

An IG user says the Cavinder twins didn't care about basketball

"Aren't you supposed to be playing basketball in March? Oh wait y'all hot garbage."

A comment points out that Cavinder isn't playing in March.

Others discussed the long jean shorts, or "jorts" Cavinder was pictured wearing at the NASCAR event.

"Obsessed with you and the jorts."

"Give Jake his jeans back."

IG users discuss Haley Cavinder's jorts.

"Yo is that Adam Sandler @hanna.cavinder or ur twin?"

A comment jokingly compares Haley Cavinder to Adam Sandler because of her jorts.

Fans showed love to Cavinder in the comments.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"The best dump by far🥰🥰🤍"

Fans comment on Haley Cavinder's IG post.

"Gorgeous."

Internet reaction

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's relationship

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson have been together for a-year-and-a-half. The star-studded couple first sparked relationship rumors in September 2023, when the Miami star was seen sporting a Ferguson Dallas Cowboys jersey.

In a Q&A she did with Hanna, Haley talked about how she and Ferguson met.

“He DM’d me,” Cavinder said. “He likes to say I DM’d him, but I didn’t. I was in Fort Lauderdale at the time. He has a place in Florida as well, and we went on a date and just kinda met up — and then hung out for 10 days straight.”

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Cavinder keeps fans up to date on her relationship through social media. She included photos of her and Ferguson in her 2023 photo dump and posted about their Caribbean vacation in March of last year. In September on Instagram, Cavinder celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Cute couple photos in Cavinder's "moments in March" photo dump show the athletic couple is still going strong.

