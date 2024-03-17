“They gotta review this decision” - College hoops fans back Dan Monson as Long Beach State HC leads crew to NCAA Tournament

Dan Monson's Long Beach State booked a spot in the NCAA Tournament after clinching the Big West Tournament on Saturday, beating the UC Davis Aggies 74-70 in the final.

Monson led Long Beach State to the conference title win only days after the program announced it would be parting ways with the coach. He was fired on Monday, before the Big West Tournament began, but was allowed to coach the team for the rest of the season and eventually earned them a spot in the postseason.

College hoops fans have backed Monson, with some even suggesting Long Beach State trackback on its decision to fire the coach.

"They gotta review this decision right?" wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"It’s crazy. Monson super qualified to coach a program like Long Beach State. The new AD? Hmmm. Not so much," added another.

Expand Tweet

"It's what makes March so special! This is one of the best stories from this week of conference tournaments," a third commented.

Expand Tweet

"Question now if they offered to keep him would he stay now?" wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions after Monson led Long Beach State to the Big West Tournament championship:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Monson will now look forward to Selection Sunday to find out his team's opponents for the NCAA Tournament.

When was Dan Monson appointed as Long Beach State HC?

Long Beach State HC Dan Monson

Dan Monson was appointed as the coach of Long Beach State on April 6, 2007. He has compiled a 275-272 record with the team, leading the 49ers to just one NCAA Tournament appearance before this season.

Monson has won four regular-season championships with Long Beach and two Big West Tournament titles.

When is Selection Sunday? TV schedule and how to watch the men's field?

Selection Sunday for the 2023-24 college basketball season takes place on Sunday, March 17. The men's field will be announced at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

CBS will broadcast Selection Sunday for the men's field. Fans can also livestream the show on Fubo.