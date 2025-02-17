“They are like a 9-10 seed kind of a program right now”: NCAA analyst provides harsh reality check for Dan Hurley’s UConn after loss vs Seton Hall

After back-to-back NCAA championships the past two years, UConn's season has been less than promising. Dan Hurley's Huskies are 17-8 and are coming off of a loss at Seton Hall on Saturday. Rob Dauster, an NCAA analyst for The Field of 68 network offered a reality check for UConn on Monday.

"The way that they lost is something that should be considered unacceptable," Dauster said.

Dauster pointed to the late-game turnovers and the inability to keep the ball in bounds as issues that plagued the Huskies in the loss to the Pirates.

"That was a soft performance from UConn. I think that anybody watching that game could see that," Dauster said. "On the other hand, this is a team where they are dealing with the weight of expectations from another team that won back-to-back national titles. ... They are like a 9-10 seed kind of a program right now."

Recapping UConn's loss to Seton Hall

Saturday's Seton Hall matchup shouldn't have been a difficult one for UConn. The Pirates are in the second-last place in the Big East and entered the game 6-18. The Huskies, on the other hand, entered the conference contest at fourth in the Big East with a 17-7 record.

Although UConn has had an up-and-down season that has failed to live up to expectations, the game at Seton Hall seemed to offer an opportunity for the Huskies to pick up an easy win. The Huskies led for the first ten minutes of the matchup, with the Pirates first taking the lead with 9:56 left in the first half. UConn went into halftime down 25-22.

The Huskies wouldn't reclaim the lead until there was 8:36 left on the clock, at which point sophomore guard Solo Ball made a 3-pointer to put his team up 39-37. The game remained close from there. A 3-pointer by Pirates guard Dylan Addae-Wusu with five seconds left on the clock forced overtime. UConn was outscored by a singular point in overtime and fell 69-68 to Seton Hall.

