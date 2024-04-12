UConn HC Dan Hurley speaks on type of players he avoids during recruiting process amid NIL era

UConn Huskies basketball coach Dan Hurley has said that he and his coaching staff spend a lot of time working on recruiting and finding the right players for his system and program.

Hurley has done a good job with that, as the Huskies have won back-to-back national championships. The coach is one of the top in the country.

He told CBS This Morning about the type of players he's after.

"There's measurable talents you have to have -- the height, the speed, the skill set. But we spend a lot of time really focusing on the parents," Hurley said.

"Are they going to be fans of their son or are they going to be parents? Are they going to hold them accountable, have an expectation that when something goes wrong that it's not the coach's fault? That their son's got to work harder, he's got to do more, he's got to earn his role."

When asked what he looks like for in recruits' parents, Hurley was quick to give a response and what exactly he looks for:

"Have they played on seven different travel teams? Have they transferred to four or five different high schools? When you talk to the parents in the recruiting process, are they constantly complaining about the coaches after a bad game or are you having a conversation where their son has got to do more, got to play harder, he's got to work on his skills.

"They tell on themselves. They drop hints. You've got the wrong type of people around the inner circle of your players, they'll sink your program."

It seems like Hurley has found the recipe for success, as the Huskies have won back-to-back championships and have become a college basketball dynasty.

Dan Hurley plans to stay at UConn

Following the UConn Huskies national championship, there were rumors that Dan Hurley could leave the program to take the job at Kentucky.

However, Hurley has since shut down those rumors and told the school no, despite rumors of a massive payday for him.

“They could offer $20 million a year and he wouldn’t go," a source told CBS Sports about Hurley to Kentucky.

Dan Hurley has been the coach of the Huskies since the 2018-19 season. At UConn, Hurley has led the school to a record of 141-58 and has won back-to-back national championships.

