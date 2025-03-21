"They're like sons to me... that's a pretty big blow": Bill Self reacts as Kansas loses KJ Adams to Achilles injury in Arkansas upset

The Kansas Jayhawks, coached by Bill Self, succumbed to an unfortunate end to their 2024-25 campaign on Thursday. Matched up as the seventh seed against the 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in the West region for their first round fixture, Kansas lost 79-72, to conclude its March Madness run.

What was more disheartening for the team was the Achilles injury fourth-year forward KJ Adams Jr. suffered in the game. In the dying minutes of the hotly-contested first-round matchup, Adams was dribbling the ball up the court after his rebound when he went down on the floor. He was helped off the court.

During the post-game press conference, Self said:

"You know what? I'd have to go back and take a look at it. But, he's got an Achilles injury and we're hopeful for the best. Tomorrow, I'm not sure it's gonna be great news though.

"But, he got the rebound, he came out on it. I think we had numbers, and then he went down. But, I don't know exactly how much time was left."

Self then discussed his relationship with Adams Jr., mentioning Dajuan Harris Jr. in the process:

"But he and (Da)Juan, more so than anybody, cause they've been here the longest with me, the last 10 years of spending most of everyday with them, they're like sons to me. It's one thing to lose the game but to see him, potentially lose a year on top of the game, that's a pretty big blow.

"Because you can say what you want about those two kids, they're winners and they compete everyday and, this is just disappointing to have anybody go out that way."

KJ Adams Jr. dropped 13 points on an efficient 5-of-8 clip from the floor, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes of action. He'll now focus on his recovery from the Achilles injury that could potentially sideline him for a year.

Kansas Jayhawks were eliminated from March Madness once again by the Arkansas Razorbacks

With the upset win for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who has legendary college basketball coach John Calipari in his first year with the program, the Kansas Jayhawks were eliminated by them from March Madness a second time in just three years.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks lost 72-71 to the Razorbacks in the second round of the West region.

While the Jayhawks will look to next season, the Razorbacks will face the second-seeded St. John's Red Storm in the second round on Saturday.

