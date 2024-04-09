"They're the Michael Jordan of college basketball": Stephen A. Smith on UConn's impeccable 6-0 record after Huskies win another national championship

Stephen A. Smith had nothing but praise for the UConn Huskies after they won their second straight national championship in college basketball on Monday.

UConn blew out Purdue 75-60 in the national championship game. It was an incredible performance from the Huskies and Smith compares the team to Michael Jordan.

"They're the Michael Jordan of college basketball," Smith said. "In their six national titles—1999, 2004, 2011, 2014 and obviously back-to-back this year—they're 6-0 in national championship games."

"I'm looking at the coaching, I'm looking at the balanced scoring attack, I'm looking at the perimeter shooting... UConn (was) not a one-dimensional monster. They can beat you (in myriad) ways, and they certainly did it in one game last night," Smith added.

In the run to the national championship, UConn won every game by more than 10 points.

The Huskies had the highest point differential in tournament history, totaling +140 across six games. It was also UConn's 12th consecutive NCAA Tournament victory by double digits (13 or more points), a record that is unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

Dan Hurley creating a dynasty at UConn

With UConn winning back-to-back national titles, the Huskies are already one of the most dominant college basketball teams in history.

However, Dan Hurley is now trying to get the school into a dynasty, as his focus is shifting to trying to win a third straight title.

"Now you're thinking in your brain, as I'm looking at the locker room, about the chance to do it three times, like a dynasty in modern times. I mean, that's what I'm thinking about," Hurley said, via ESPN.

"On the flight home tomorrow, we'll start talking about what the roster is going to look like ... We're going to dive in and put together a roster that can play a comparable level of basketball to the one that you guys have witnessed the last two years. That's I know what our mindset will be."

If Hurley and UConn win next year, the Huskies will become the first team to win three national championships in a row since UCLA won seven straight from 1967 to 1973. The Huskies are the first team to win back-to-back championships since 2007, and they have won four titles since 2011, demonstrating their supremacy.

