“They had to scramble, try to find another guy”: NCAA analyst comments on Jon Scheyer and Duke's latest addition

NCAA basketball analyst Jeff Goodman spoke about Duke's latest commit, Dame Sarr, and how he'll fit into Jon Scheyer's system in the 2025-26 season.

Sarr, a 6-8 guard out of Oderzo, Italy, committed to the Blue Devils on Thursday, giving Scheyer a five-star international standout in the team's lineup who would likely replace Washington State transfer Cedric Coward.

The 6-foot-6 Coward initially committed to Duke after enlisting in the transfer portal last month. He also tried out at the NBA draft combine in Chicago and might head to the annual event in the coming weeks.

"They had to scramble try to find another guy at this point because it (Duke's roster) doesn't intimidate me," Goodman said of the Blue Devils in Thursday's episode of "The Field of 68 After Dark." (Timestamp 0:45) "It's not scary than I think it was a year ago."

Per 247 Sports, Sarr can make shots, score off the dribble, and create for himself and his teammates out of ball screens. He is a big, long, and athletic wing who has built an admirable resume internationally.

Sarr played for the Italian Under-18 team last summer and averaged 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He suited up for Barcelona in the ACB league and played with former Duke star Jabari Parker.

NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman gives a glimpse of Dame Sarr's possible role under Jon Scheyer's Duke

NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman pointed out that Dame Sarr ensures Duke a player who can fill in Cedric Coward's role, making them a complete team.

"I think he's probably that versatile guy not maybe to the level of Cedric Coward in terms of his impact right away at Duke," Goodman said (Timestamp 1:24). "But they needed another guy and and his upside is there for Sarr and there just weren't many options on the table."

However, co-host and fellow college basketball analyst Rob Dauster expressed concerns over Jon Scheyer's new acquisition. He felt that instead of getting an experienced upperclassman, Duke resolved to acquire a freshman who would have to adjust to the US culture and the collegiate style of play.

Dauster expects Dame Sarr to begin as an off-the-bench guy for a loaded Duke squad that will parade returnees Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba, Maliq Brown, and Darren Harris, and freshmen Nikolas Khamenia and Cameron and Cayden Boozer next season.

He expects the Blue Devils, without Coward, to be the best team in the ACC, along with Louisville. But Dauster believes Duke won't advance to the Final Four in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

