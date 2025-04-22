"They threw that bag" "$3.5 mil btw": Fans react as Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice commits to USC

Rodney Rice is heading out West. On Tuesday, the Maryland guard announced on Instagram that he is transferring to USC.

Recruits News also shared news of the Terrapins star's decision on their Instagram.

College hoops fans flooded the comments section with their reactions to Rice's transfer. Many suggested that the decision had to do with money.

"They threw that BAG," one wrote.

College basketball report suggests USC gave Rice a lot of money

"3.5 mil btw," another wrote.

"They must've gave him a couple mil smhh," one wrote.

"Smh man Maryland a'int giving players the bag man and it's disappointing," another wrote.

Others offered their opinions regarding what other schools Rice should've done instead.

"Shoul'dve gone to Nova," another wrote.

"Woulda been a great Zag," another wrote.

"Shoulda gone to Gonzaga," one wrote.

What Rodney Rice brings to USC

The Trojans are gaining a versatile guard with a high basketball IQ in Rice. The Maryland native began his college career at Virginia Tech but appeared in only eight games as several injuries kept him sidelined.

Rice missed the beginning of his freshman season with a broken ankle before suffering a hand injury later in practice. After an injury-ridden season, the guard transferred to Maryland, where he had a standout sophomore season.

Rice appeared in all 36 games for the Terrapins this season, making 32 starts. He contributed a team third-best 13.8 points per game and added 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The guard demonstrated defensive potential with 0.7 steals per game.

USC is gaining a solid scorer from anywhere on the court. In his sole season at Maryland, Rice shot 43.4% from the field, including 37.4% from beyond the arc. He made 81.4% of his free throws. Rice finds success setting up shots and handling the ball.

By transferring to USC, Rice will remain in the Big Ten. The Trojans struggled last season, finishing just below .500 with a 17-18 record. CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander tweeted that Rice was looking for a deal in the realm of $3 million. Playing for USC will get Rice a good deal, and he will provide the Trojans with a solid shooting guard with a high ceiling.

