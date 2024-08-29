"Third one, it brings out the greed": South Carolina's Dawn Staley shares her experience on winning 3 NCAAW titles

When it comes to coaching young women, even former Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder believes Dawn Staley is the best in the business. It took her 17 years to win her first NCAA title (2017). However, since then, Staley has garnered two more (2022 and 2024).

So, when the South Carolina Gamecocks coach was asked about her dominant run in a recent news conference, Staley shared her ever-changing mindset. Alongside gratitude for her success, the coach displayed a hunger for her fourth title.

"Once you get one, you're relieved, because that's something you worked really hard for," Staley said. "And then, you win another one, and you feel super blessed. And then, a third one, it brings out the greed; you want more. You want more and more."

Dawn Staley took over the Gamecocks in 2008 and gradually elevated the program, matching or improving on each previous season's record for seven years. Year eight marked the first Final Four run under Staley and started three consecutive 32-win seasons.

There onwards, the Gamecocks have earned NCAA bids each year, transforming into one of the best women's basketball programs in the nation. Alongside three NCAA titles, they have accumulated two Final Four trips and four 30-win seasons. Dawn Staley was undefeated in her latest title run (38-0).

The Gamecocks were also the best team in the nation during the COVID-19 year, going 32-1.

Dawn Staley's coaching makes South Carolina the top contender for the 2025 NCAA title

There have been a lot of changes in the offseason, be it coaching shifts or player transfers. However, the South Carolina Gamecocks remain the top contenders for the NCAA title.

The biggest reason behind it is Dawn Staley’s approach to the squad. She has a knack for utilizing her roster’s depth, unlike any other coach. Sure, Kamilla Cardoso was a dominant force for the Gamecocks and has transitioned to the WNBA. However, South Carolina operated without the idea of harboring a star player the entire season.

In 32 games last season, Cardoso was their leading scorer in 11 matchups. She also had significant help in crashing the boards in Ashlyn Watkins, Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Additionally, the Gamecocks' six NCAA Tournament games saw four different leading scorers, shedding light on Staley’s ability to bring the most out of their players.

