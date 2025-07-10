"This is Azzi's team": UConn fans rally behind Azzi Fudd ahead of the upcoming season under Geno Auriemma 

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is gearing up for one final ride in Storrs. Despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft, the 5-foot-11 star opted to return for her senior season, determined to make up for her junior year, which she lost to an ACL injury.

After redshirting that year, Fudd had made her much-anticipated return last season and played a key role in helping Geno Auriemma's team capture another NCAA championship. Now, with her eyes set on going out on a high note, Fudd and the rest of the UConn squad are back in the gym again, preparing for the 2025/26 college basketball season.

On Wednesday, UConn's official women's basketball page on Instagram posted a video from their training session, offering fans a glimpse into the team's preseason grind. As expected, the post sparked a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom are already excited for the upcoming season.

A large chunk of the comments, however, were about Azzi Fudd. Fans flooded the post with support for the senior guard, with many rallying behind her as the face of the team.

"Let all the kids there know this is Azzi's team this year! It's her turn," one fan said.

"The way Azzi was taking opponents off the dribble and scoring. Plus her deadly jumper. She's gonna be a nightmare next season," another fan said.

"Azzi healthy season," one fan added.

From the tone of the comments, it's clear that confidence is running high, with several fans already predicting that the Huskies will defend their NCAA title this season.

"OHHH so back to back natties loading," one fan wrote.

"I smell another natty loading," another fan said.

"AHHHHH BACK 2 BACK HUSKIESS," one fan commented.

UConn fans rally behind Azzi Fudd ahead of the upcoming season. (Images via Instagram @uconnwbb)

Aside from Fudd's return, coach Geno Auriemma has done an impressive job keeping the core of last season's championship squad intact. Nine other players from that title-winning roster are back, joined by two additions from the transfer portal and three incoming freshmen.

With only four departures, the Huskies now have a 15-player roster heading into the 2025/26 season, their largest squad since the 2000/01 campaign.

"It's definitely an adjustment": Azzi Fudd on embracing leadership role in UConn squad

With Nika Muhl off to the WNBA in 2024 and Paige Bueckers now gone too, it looks like the UConn leadership torch has officially been passed to Azzi Fudd.

In a video interview posted on Storrs Central's Instagram page back in June, Fudd opened up about stepping into that role, admitting it's been an adjustment, especially without the strong, vocal presence of someone like Muhl and Bueckers to lean on.

"Definitely is an adjustment, yeah," Fudd said. "Nico was really loud, so just last year when she was gone, it was already a lot quieter. But it definitely is an adjustment. Like I said, it's a learning process. I'm going to get better. It's going to take me a little bit. I can't be so hard on myself, but I know that's something I need to work on."

Last season, Fudd made a major impact on the court, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, numbers that played a key role in UConn's championship run. This time around, it's about more than just putting up stats.

As a senior and team leader, she'll be expected to step up not just with her play, but with her voice, something that could be just as important if the Huskies hope to repeat last season's success.

How do you think Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

