"We might see a different Geno Auriemma": Analyst claims UConn HC could lean deeper into the bench with young Huskies roster this season

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma is gearing up for another successful campaign after guiding his team to NCAA championship glory in the 2024-25 college basketball season. The defending champions are entering the 2025-26 campaign without some key veterans, including Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen, Aubrey Griffin and Qadence Samuels.

To replace these high-profile departures, coach Auriemma has added a number of fresh faces to the roster. This has brought the team to a total of 15 players, which is UConn's largest roster since the 2000-01 season.

Speaking on the Big East Energy Network Podcast on Saturday, basketball analyst Chelsea Sherrod suggested that fans might see a different Geno Auriemma this season. With a squad of that size, the coach would be more willing to lean into his bench and expand his rotation.

"He'll utilize his bench as much as he needs to," Sherrod said. (2:19 onwards) "But also, he knows what he needs to get out of his starting five and maybe like a six and a seven. … I think we could potentially see Gino in a different way. Maybe, you know, he kind of decides to utilize his bench a little more. That would be different for him than what he's done over the past few seasons."

Alongside the ten returning players, like Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, Ashlynn Shade, KK Arnold and Ayanna Patterson, Coach Geno has added two players from the transfer portal. 5-foot-9 guard Kayleigh Heckel is joining the Huskies from USC, while 6-foot-4 forward Serah Williams is transferring from Wisconsin.

Sherrod stated that Auriemma will still rely on a core of five, six players. But maybe he will be a tad bit experimental with his bench rotations.

Five-star prospect Kelis Fisher, Ireland International Gandy Malou-Mamel and Ecuador's Blanca Quiñonez, will also be joining the Huskies' Freshman class.

Geno Auriemma on the Huskies' roster depth

During a chat with reporters at the annual "Geno for the Kids" charity golf tournament, Geno Auriemma was asked about his unusually stacked roster heading into the 2025-26 season. In his response, Auriemma described having such a stacked roster as more of a blessing than a burden.

"When you have 15 players, nobody ever gets hurt, knock on wood," Auriemma said. "When you have 10 or 11 players, six of them always get hurt. So I don't know what to tell you. I just know that the circumstances have led to, we have a full roster."

Coach Auriemma has been at the helm of the UConn women's basketball program since 1985. Over the decades, he's guided the Huskies to 12 NCAA Division I tournament titles, including their most recent championship in the 2024-25 season.

