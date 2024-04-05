“This is business”: $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark makes her intention clear for Final Four game against Paige Bueckers’ UConn

Caitlin Clark is gearing up for another shot at the title that eluded her last season. The Iowa Hawkeyes star will be taking to court against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Final Four clash on Friday. The NCAA's all-time basketball scoring leader means business before the clash.

The Hawkeyes are looking to win the national championship this year to make Clark’s sendoff to the WNBA more memorable. They are just two wins away from achieving that goal.

“This is business. We’re here to win a basketball game and hopefully win two,” Clark said Thursday at a press conference, as reported by the New York Post.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, APRIL 04: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes speaks to media during open locker rooms ahead of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Clark praised UConn star Paige Bueckers ahead of the clash.

“I really honestly couldn’t be happier for her the year that she’s had, and the way she’s led this team back to the Final Four when they’ve been dealt a tough hand,” she added.

The point guard, who has a $3.2 million NIL value, according to On3, has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and it would be her last chance to win a national title.

Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers clash has Magic Johnson excited

Magic Johnson is eagerly looking forward to the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game scheduled for Friday night at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

He is especially excited about the clash between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. The Los Angeles Lakers legend made his feelings about the game clear in a post on X.

“The two best women’s basketball players in college, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and UConn’s Paige Bueckers are set to go head-to-head this Friday and continue the star matchups we’ve seen throughout the tournament!” he wrote.

The Hawkeyes overcame the LSU Tigers, the team that denied them the national title last season. The Huskies eliminated the USC Trojans on their way to the Final Four.

