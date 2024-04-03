Lakers legend can't contain excitement for Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers showdown

The women’s NCAA Tournament is set for what many expect to be a titanic duel between Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers of UConn. Two of the collegiate hoops’ best will lead their respective teams for a chance to compete for the national championship in Cleveland, Ohio. Clark’s Hawkeyes dispatched rivals LSU before Bueckers’ Huskies eliminated top-seed USC in the Elite Eight.

While the Clark versus Angel Reese matchup was the most highly anticipated battle in women’s collegiate hoops, the Clark-Bueckers will not be that far off.

Clark and Bueckers are expected to vie for the national Player of the Year award, which will only add gravity to the already high-stakes showdown.

Magic Johnson is one of the thousands who are hyped to see the duel. The LA Lakers legend tweeted;

“I have my popcorn ready for the women’s Final Four this Friday! The two best women’s basketball players in college, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and UConn’s Paige Bueckers are set to go head-to-head this Friday and continue the star matchups we’ve seen throughout the tournament!”

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have quite similar collegiate careers. They were part of the 2020 class and eventually became the cornerstones of their respective schools.

Clark won the National Player of the Year award last year, while Buckers grabbed hers as a freshman. Both also play the same position, which will make Friday’s showdown even more intriguing.

Clark is having yet another mind-boggling season, but Bueckers has had a quietly terrific campaign. A win by the Huskies will only make more fans realize just how great she has been for UConn.

Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers could win the NCAA women’s championship this year

In 2022, Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies reached the NCAA women’s championship game but lost to the top-ranked South Carolina.

The next year, she watched in frustration from the sidelines as her school failed to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2008. She tore her left ACL, forcing her to play cheerleader, while the Huskies lasted only until the Sweet 16 after bowing to Ohio State.

This year, she's playing better than ever and led her crippled school to a win over the top-ranked USC in the Elite Eight. UConn only had eight healthy players but still managed a victory against JuJu Watkins’ squad.

Caitlin Clark was at the doorstep of the championship round but was dispatched by Angel Reese and eventual champions LSU Tigers in 2023. The loss only spurred her on to a historic season, which is shaping to be one of the best in NCAA Tournament history.

Unfortunately, only one of Clark and Paige Bueckers will advance after Friday’s showdown. The Iowa star has already indicated her willingness to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, while Bueckers could follow suit.

One of them could have a last hurrah and lift the championship trophy in women’s collegiate basketball before jumping into the pro ranks.