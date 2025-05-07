"This country experienced another great UConn women's basketball team": NYSE CEO Chris Taylor props up Geno Auriemma's championship-winning season

UConn coach Geno Auriemma attended the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning to ring the opening bell. Auriemma, along with Huskies president Radenka Maric, was invited by NYSE Chief Development Officer Chris Taylor.

A UConn alumnus, Taylor was with the university when Auriemma was just beginning his career as a coach. He introduced Geno at the podium, gave a welcome speech and shared his gratitude for the team's accomplishments.

Taylor began by discussing the impact that UConn had on women's basketball, noting that before Geno Auriemma came to coach in Storrs, he had likely attended just a couple of games.

"UConn women’s basketball is appointment TV for those who went to UConn, live in Connecticut, live in the region, and really nationally," Taylor said (0:55 mark). "This year’s championship was truly a special one. I think a lot of people counted UConn women’s basketball out as the dominant program in this country.

"They proved those skeptics wrong with a 12th national championship. Watching a team peak at the right time is truly a joy to watch, and this country experienced another great UConn women’s basketball team this year."

Taylor also listed some of Auriemma's achievements, barely scratching the Hall of Fame coach's resume, and thanked him for making UConn Nation proud, himself included.

The Huskies won their 12th national title last month, defeating South Carolina.

UConn president honors Geno Auriemma for leadership and lasting team impact

Radenka Maric, the University of Connecticut's president, heaped praise on coach Geno Auriemma for his lasting service to the university and the state during her visit to the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

"Each of you strives each day to promote this university, to make this university better. But there is no better person than Geno Auriemma," Maric said from the podium at the NYSE (at 3:41). "And it's hard to describe him because these days we don't have the leaders for 40 years who are true leaders.

"And Geno is on the court with the team. He builds the trust. He loves them. He cares about them."

Maric became Connecticut's 17th president in February 2022, making her the second woman to hold the university's highest office.

Meanwhile, Geno Auriemma has been at UConn for 40 years. Throughout his tenure, he has seen seven different university presidents come and go, yet he has remained a central and crucial pillar of the school during their transitions.

