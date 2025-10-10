"This is a disaster": CFB insider blasts Bill Belichick's leadership amid rising demands for UNC HC's firing

College football insider Josh Pate lashed out on the chaotic situation surrounding North Carolina under Bill Belichick, amidst the growing sentiment for the multi-titled NFL legend to step down.

Ad

Pate made his feelings known on the Thursday episode of "Josh Pate's College Football Show" podcast, calling the dysfunction within the program a disaster, which could lead to a complete overhaul in North Carolina's leadership.

“No vote of confidence is going to change my mind. This is a disaster," Pate said."He’ll be gone at the latest at the end of this season.”

Ad

Trending

The college football analyst also had harsh things to say about North Carolina's board and financial supporters, claiming they overruled the athletic department's initial head coaching choices in favor of Belichick.

“Anyone who tells you otherwise—and I don’t even care if there’s a Twitter graphic—no vote of confidence is going to change my mind,” Pate said. “They’re terrible this year, no matter who’s the interim coach or the current coach.”

Ad

He also expressed his dismay with the North Carolina board who allowed the process to bear fruit.

Also Read: "We had 4000 kids on this campus": Bill Belichick reveals dealing with overwhelming transfer portal experience after his transition from NFL

Bill Belichick disappoints in first five games as North Carolina coach

Bill Belichick proved this college football season he is human after all. His coaching wizardry that led to six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots isn't working with North Carolina in the first five games of the season.

Ad

The six-time NFL champion coach has yet to prove he deserved the five-year, $50-million contract he signed in December last year. The losses he had against Power Four teams TCU, UCF and Clemson had a combined margin of 87 points.

The losses also magnified the issues within the team. Cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended after Tar Heels' loss to the Tigers after distributing free tickets to the family members of one player, which is a violation of the NCAA rules.

Ad

Amidst the tensions surrounding the program this season, Belichick and athletics director Bubba Cunningham insisted the team is united and the coach has the community's supporting his every decision.

North Carolina (2-3, 0-1 in ACC) will return to action against California (4-2, 1-1 in ACC) on Friday night at the California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Read More: "This has gone too far": UNC selling Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson merch gets grilled by fans ahead of season opener vs. TCU

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More