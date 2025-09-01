  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "This has gone too far": UNC selling Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson merch gets grilled by fans ahead of season opener vs. TCU

"This has gone too far": UNC selling Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson merch gets grilled by fans ahead of season opener vs. TCU

By Neha Joshi
Published Sep 01, 2025 18:28 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet (image credit: IMAGN)

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his team will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. The matchup is expected to draw Tar Heels greats, including Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor and Eric Church, among others.

Ad

Amid all of the buzz, UNC released merch, but one of the items related to the coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, irked fans. It was a T-shirt with "Hair Jordon" on it, along with her infamous "We're not talking about this!" line.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their reactions on X.

"This has gone too far," a fan wrote.
"Hair Jordon lol," one fan commented.
"Haven’t won’t a game yet btw," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

Ad
"Go get a drink out of the Old Well. You'll get straight A's this season," another fan said.
"I need that NC cutoff lmaooo," one fan tweeted.

Reports circulated that Hudson was banned from attending Tar Heels games. However, they were debunked, as UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said that she's not a distraction to the team.

Bill Belichick's GF, Jordon Hudson, applies for an unusual trademark

Jordon Hudson handles Bill Belichick's PR and also manages some parts of his business. In one of her business moves, she filed a trademark for "Gold Digger," through their company, TCE Rights Management, covering jewelry and keychains. Many believe this was done as a jab at their critics.

Ad

The company holds other trademarks related to the six-time Super Bowl champion coach, like "Chapel Bill," "The All-Belichick Team" and "The Belichick Way."

Belichick and Hudson went public with their relationship last year, although they reportedly met in 2021 during a plane trip. Their relationship has garnered a lot of media and fan attention because of their 49-year age gap.

Many are excited to see how Belichick and the Tar Hees fare in his first game coaching at the collegiate level.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications