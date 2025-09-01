"This has gone too far": UNC selling Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson merch gets grilled by fans ahead of season opener vs. TCU

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his team will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. The matchup is expected to draw Tar Heels greats, including Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor and Eric Church, among others.Amid all of the buzz, UNC released merch, but one of the items related to the coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, irked fans. It was a T-shirt with &quot;Hair Jordon&quot; on it, along with her infamous &quot;We're not talking about this!&quot; line.Fans shared their reactions on X.&quot;This has gone too far,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Hair Jordon lol,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Haven’t won’t a game yet btw,&quot; another fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Go get a drink out of the Old Well. You'll get straight A's this season,&quot; another fan said. &quot;I need that NC cutoff lmaooo,&quot; one fan tweeted.Reports circulated that Hudson was banned from attending Tar Heels games. However, they were debunked, as UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said that she's not a distraction to the team.Bill Belichick's GF, Jordon Hudson, applies for an unusual trademarkJordon Hudson handles Bill Belichick's PR and also manages some parts of his business. In one of her business moves, she filed a trademark for &quot;Gold Digger,&quot; through their company, TCE Rights Management, covering jewelry and keychains. Many believe this was done as a jab at their critics.The company holds other trademarks related to the six-time Super Bowl champion coach, like &quot;Chapel Bill,&quot; &quot;The All-Belichick Team&quot; and &quot;The Belichick Way.&quot;Belichick and Hudson went public with their relationship last year, although they reportedly met in 2021 during a plane trip. Their relationship has garnered a lot of media and fan attention because of their 49-year age gap. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany are excited to see how Belichick and the Tar Hees fare in his first game coaching at the collegiate level.