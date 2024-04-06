“This is disgraceful” - Jason Whitlock offers blunt take on South Carolina HC Dawn Staley’s take on transgender women playing in women’s sports

Jason Whitlock is known for his hot takes. So when the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley put forward her opinion on transgender women playing sports, Whitlock came out with his blunt take on the issue. And he didn't seem to agree with the legendary coach on the same.

According to a report by Outkick on X, Staley showed her support for transgender women in women's sports. According to her, anybody identifying as a woman should be able to play without hindrance. However, that didn't sit well with the podcast host.

"If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play,” Staley was quoted as saying by Outkick.

“Good lord. Unless you're controlled by racial idolatry, this is disgraceful,” he wrote on X.

When a fan opined that it was weird for Dan Zakshake to even ask the question, Whitlock came to the journalist’s defense.

“Why is it weird? What would you prefer? Dawn Staley is the loudest voice in women's sports. She's offered up opinions about BYU volleyball fans, but she can't talk about transvestites like Bill "Lia" Thomas competing against girls?” he tweeted.

Transgender women playing women’s sports is a contentious issue with diverse opinions on it. While some fans don't want it to happen, others have voiced support for it. Now Staley has joined the latter group.

Dawn Staley on ‘daycare’ duty

Dawn Staley recently gave a sneak peek into the Gamecocks locker room, showing the fans the place where her players enjoy their nap time.

She joked that the team should get their mats and while they don't have to sleep, they do have to lie down. She also called it ‘daycare duty’ for herself while expressing her love for the players.

Staley has led the Gamecocks to the national title game and will be up against the Iowa Hawkeyes. What makes the run even more special is the fact that her team has been unbeaten all through the season. If they manage to contain Caitlin Clark and her crew in the final, they will go down in history as the invincibles.

