WATCH: Dawn Staley gives sneak peek to her "day care duty" from inside South Carolina locker room as players enjoy nap time 

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley shared a glimpse into her coaching approach. In the video, players were seen enjoying nap time inside the South Carolina locker room, showcasing a unique aspect of team dynamics under Staley's guidance.

"@GamecockWBB Get your mats ready….you don’t have sleep but you have to do have lie down. #daycareduty 🤣🤣🤣 I LOVE THEM!" Staley captioned.

Staley collected The Associated Press's women's college basketball Coach of the Year crown once again. She led the youthful South Carolina squad to the Final Four for the second straight year. The prestigious honor came her way with 27 nods from the national media panel's 35 members.

Joining an elite group of multiple-time winners, including Geno Auriemma, Muffet McGraw, Kim Mulkey and Brenda Frese, Dawn Staley's coaching acumen has been consistently recognized.

Her vocal support for her players reflects her commitment to advocating for them both on and off the court.

“We’re not bar fighters," Staley said. "We’re not thugs. We’re not monkeys. We’re not street fighters. ... So don’t judge us by the color of our skin. Judge us by how we approach the game.”

Dawn Staley says she is "worried" every day during her South Carolina basketball journey

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley navigates a delicate balance this season, acknowledging the challenges faced after losing six key players, including five starters, from the previous year's team.

Despite the team's undefeated status and nearing a fourth consecutive women's Final Four appearance, Dawn Staley remains cautious.

"I'm worried every day. Every day. Every single day," Staley said.

The Gamecocks, holding the No. 1 overall seed, are set to clash with No. 3 seed NC State in the Final Four.

Following a national semifinal loss last season and the departure of several experienced players, including WNBA No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston, South Carolina faced skepticism. However, they quickly rose to the top of the rankings after the regular season's first week and maintained their position.

Despite their undefeated streak, the Gamecocks encountered close calls in March, narrowly defeating Tennessee and Indiana in the SEC tournament semifinals and Sweet 16, respectively.

Dawn Staley attributes the team's varied performances to their distinct personality compared to the previous season.

"A lot of times we're saying we're sipping but we're not going to take a full gulp, as to how good this team is," Staley said.

With six Final Four appearances under Staley's guidance, including two national championships, the Gamecocks aim to continue their impressive run.