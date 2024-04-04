WATCH: Kamilla Cardoso & Co. lift South Carolina's locker room mood as Gamecocks prep for showdown against NC State 

South Carolina will look to extend their undefeated run when they take on NC State in the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Tournament. The team's admirable camaraderie was on full display ahead of the game.

Led by Kamilla Cardoso, the entire team put out a video in which they had nothing but complimentary words to say about their teammates. Tessa Johnson took charge of the post and applauded the individual attributes of each of her teammates.

What attribute did each South Carolina player receive?

It all began with Ashyln Watkins, the latest entrant to the list of athletes to have dunked in the NCAA Women's tournament. Her aerial prowess became a source of inspiration for Tessa.

"She can jump very high."

Next on the list was Bree Hall, whose clutch time exploits are already the stuff of legend for the Gamecocks, as her game-winning 3's cemented last season's SEC Championship as well as a spot in the Elite Eight.

"She can make big shots."

Tessa noted that Sania Feagin had added a dynamic layer to the South Carolina offense.

The praise reserved for Kamilla Cardoso was the shortest, but arguably the most impactful:

"She's a dawg."

Next on the list was Raven Johnson, who has become a de-facto leader for the team despite being in just her 2nd season with the Gamecocks.

"She can lead the team very well."

By then, the others had caught on to her tricks. As a result, Cardoso decided to shower Tessa Johnson with some love as well, claiming that Tessa was "the best 3-pointer shooter."

Sakima Walker, on the other hand, was applauded for being the hustler on the team, who could fill all the gaps and make the team better as a whole.

"She can do all the little things."

Chloe Kitts' knack for pulling off hot scoring streaks got the nod from Tessa.

"She can make some good rhytm shots."

The biggest compliment was given to MiLaysia Fulwiley as Tessa propped up her fellow freshman, claiming she was the "best player in history, all of the above." The honor drew a resounding "Yes" from the rest of the team.

By then, both Bre Hall and Sania Feagin jumped in to claim that Tessa was the best shooter in the world. But,

Johnson seemed to disagree:

"Te-Hina Paopao is the best shooter in the world."

Sakima Walker decided it was time to honor Tessa's "cutest laugh."

Expand Tweet

What awaits South Carolina?

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been the best team in women's basketball over the last 3 seasons. After winning a National Championship in 2022, the team went undefeated in 2023, before falling in the Final Four to the eventual runners-up, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

This season, they have once again gone undefeated as they entered the Final Four with a 36-0 record.

A victory against NC State would propel them to the Championship game, where a date with Paige Bueckers and UConn, the last team to go undefeated to an NCAA Championship, or a rematch against Caitlin Clark to avenge last year's loss, awaits.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Do you think South Carolina can complete the first perfect season since UConn in 2016? Let us know in the comments section below.