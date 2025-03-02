“This dude is a**”: College hoops fans slam Johni Broome after poor performance in Auburn’s win vs Kentucky

The Auburn Tigers, led by Johni Broome, secured another big conference win on Saturday, Mar. 1. Facing the No. 17-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, the nation's top-ranked claimed a 94-78 road victory, maintaining their top SEC position.

Despite the Bruce Pearl-led squad earning their 15th conference win and 27th overall, top-scorer Broome struggled, contributing just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting, along with six rebounds, an assist and three steals in 33 minutes of action.

Since then, fans and spectators on X have been criticizing the veteran star, questioning his ability to truly stand out as a one-of-a-kind talent:

"Johni Broome, this dude is ass. Complete no show, no foot work on the blocks. Only reason he got them numbers is 'cause of his frame. Put anybody as tall as him and athletic, he’s a bum," one user claimed.

"94 points and Johni Broome only had 9 of 'em," another pointed out.

"Johni Broome played horrible, and Auburn still won by 16 at Kentucky. I think Duke is the only team that can beat them," another user said.

"Johni Broome should not play a second in the SEC tourney," a user asserted.

Meanwhile, other fans believe that Broome should not win the NPOY award for the 2024-25 season, with his most recent performance serving as proof:

"Johni Broome is not the NPOY," one user wrote.

"'NPOY' Johni Broome: - 9 points - 6 rebounds - 1 assist and his team still won by 16. Isn’t an NPOY supposed to contribute to his team?" another user questioned.

"Johni Broome is just so clearly not the NPOY," a user shared.

Despite a lack in production on Saturday, Broome has still been filling the void as the Tigers' fifth-year leader. On the year, the 22-year-old standout is averaging 18.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest.

The Auburn Tigers clinch the 2024-2025 SEC regular season championship

With the grit and grind they have shown throughout the season, the Auburn Tigers officially clinched the 2024-25 SEC regular season championship with their win over the Kentucky Wildcats. This is their sixth title in program history, with the most recent one coming in 2022.

Broome will now look to improve his individual performance on Tuesday, Mar. 4, as he and the Auburn squad take on the No. 12-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, continuing their road trip to conclude the regular season.

