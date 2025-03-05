"This is the game they lose": Analyst makes bold claim on Auburn's winning streak ahead of final regular season matchup

Despite the speculations that Kentucky would defeat Auburn on Friday, the Tigers secured a 94-78 win in Lexington. Bruce Pearl's team mounted a 15-point lead at the break, never allowing the Wildcats to bounce back in the game.

Now, as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll travels to Reed Arena, analyst Lance Taylor believes that No. 22 Texas A&M will hand AU its third loss of the season. The The Next Round's X handle posted a snippet on Tuesday.

"A lot of people said it was gonna be Kentucky that beat them, a lot of people said Alabama would return the favor although that game is in Neville," he said. "I think this is the game they lose. I do, yup."

Nevertheless, Taylor added that the loss will not impact Auburn's run heavily, asserting that the Tigers will earn the No. 1 seed in the NCAA bracket.

Bruce Pearl's team is on a six-game winning streak and has conquered its toughest challenges on the way. They defeated No. 2 Alabama on Feb. 15 and No. 17 Kentucky last week.

Texas A&M is on a four-game losing streak, looking to get past the slump. However, low-ranking teams have proven to be tough opponents recently. The unranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated No. 3 Florida last week. Illinois did the same by handing No. 15 Michigan a 20-point loss on Sunday.

ESPN predicts Auburn to win over Texas A&M

The Aggies have planned a senior night for when the top team in men's college basketball visits and plans to garner all the momentum it can before the SEC Tournament. Despite Lance Taylor's speculation, Auburn is predicted to win the contest against Texas A&M.

The ESPN matchup predictor gives the Tigers a 69.5% chance of continuing its streak and a 30.5% chance for the hosts to pull off an upset.

The Aggies are 12-3 at home this season. They are a solid defensive team, ranking third in the SEC in rebounds (40.8 rpg) and first in rebounding margin (8.7 rpg) and offensive boards (15.9 rpg).

AU will look for Miles Kelly to continue his scoring streak after a 30-point outing against Kentucky. Like Texas A&M, Auburn will also look to exit with winning momentum as it will face rival No. 7 Alabama in the last game of the season.

