"This game is obviously being called very biased": Cowboys star Micah Parsons calls out foul disparity during first half of Iowa vs South Carolina

Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former Penn State Nittany Lion Micah Parsons feels that South Carolina has been hard done by the officials during the women's national title basketball game against Iowa. The Gamecocks have been called for 15 fouls with five minutes left in the game, while Iowa has only had seven calls throughout the game.

Parsons took to his X account to share the following thoughts on the game situation:

"Nahh i believe in fair basketball!! This game is obviously being called very biased!"

He also shared a post by former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, which stated:

"Come on now. These touch fouls are getting bit ridiculous."

Parsons also added the following comment to Perkins' post:

"Kp! They making the narrative clear as day!"

There have been some rumblings among fans, players and analysts about the officiating calls Caitlin Clark's Iowa has been getting in its favor in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa and Caitlin Clark on the fight of their lives versus South Carolina

With less than 10 minutes left in what could prove to be Caitlin Clark's final college game, the Hawkeyes are trailing 84-75 against South Carolina. After what seemed like an explosive start for the Iowa Hawkeyes, in which they led by double digits at one point, the Gamecocks managed to shut out Clark in the second half.

At the moment, Clark has 30 points, with five assists and seven rebounds. Clark hasn't had the support she would have expected from her teammates, with only Kate Martin scoring more than 15 points at the moment.

On the other side, Kamilla Cardoso has scored 13 points, with two assists and 14 rebounds in the game. Tessa Johnson has a bit more, with 19 points. That makes her South Carolina's top scorer, far from Caitlin Clark's number, but she has had four teammates score 10 points or more during the game.